Shah Rukh Khan Reveals What His Film Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa Taught Him: 'Sometimes You Lose The...'

Shah Rukh Khan shared this picture. (courtesy: iamsrk)

Shah Rukh Khan on Sunday walked down memory lane as his movie Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa completed 29 years. The superstar shared a picture from the movie where he played the role of Sunil, an aspiring musician, and wrote an emotional note. "At that stage...in that age.....raw....uncontrolled....craft still undefined....surrounded by the best cast and crew in India and a director who I miss every day! Taught me that sometimes u lose the moment....but win everything else...I am sure somewhere, some world Sunil did too!!" read the note.

Soon after Shah Rukh Khan shared the post, his industry friends and fans flooded the comment section. Vaani Kapoor and Shruti Haasan dropped heart emoticons. A wrote, "This is my all time favourite. I have watched KHKN more than DDLJ," another wrote, "All time favourite Sunil".

Take a look below:

Shah Rukh Khan's Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa also starred Naseeruddin Shah, Deepak Tijori and Suchitra Krishnamurthy. Helmed by Kundan Shah, the movie won two Filmfare Awards for Best Film (Critics) and Best Actor (Critics).

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan is basking in the success of his recently released movie Pathaan, co-starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the movie is busy smashing all the records at the box office. So far, the movie has earned Rs 505.05 Crore in Hindi in India, reported trade analyst Taran Adarsh. "#Pathaan is unstoppable during weekends, biz multiplies on [fifth] Sat... Will have another solid day today [Sun]... [Week 5] Fri 1 cr, Sat 1.95 cr. Total: Rs 505.05 cr. #Hindi. #India biz," tweeted Taran Adarsh.

Take a look below:

#Pathaan is unstoppable during weekends, biz multiplies on [fifth] Sat… Will have another solid day today [Sun]… [Week 5] Fri 1 cr, Sat 1.95 cr. Total: ₹ 505.05 cr. #Hindi. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/LBdGaK8fej — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 26, 2023

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shah Rukh Khan will be next seen in Dunki and Jawan.

