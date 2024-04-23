From One 'OG Zinda Banda' To Another: Mohanlal And Shah Rukh Khan's Viral Exchange

The reason SRK and Mohanlal are trending. (courtesy: UrstrulyFK)

Mohanlal's dance performance to Zinda Banda from the smash hit Jawan at an award show in Kochi, got the biggest shout out from Shah Rukh Khan. The superstar reacted to the viral video shared by a fan page dedicated to him on X (earlier known as Twitter) and he wrote, "Thank you Mohanlal Sir for making this song the most special for me now. Wish I had done it half as good as you. Love you Sir and waiting for dinner at home as and when. You are the OG Zinda Banda." Wait, it gets better. Now, superstar Mohanlal has reacted to SRK's reply. "Dear Shah Rukh Khan, nobody can do it like you! You are and always will be the OG Zinda Banda in your classic, inimitable style. Thanks for your kind words. Also, just dinner? Why not groove to some Zinda Banda over breakfast, too," read Mohanlal's post.

Dear @iamsrk, nobody can do it like you! You are and always will be the OG Zinda Banda in your classic, inimitable style. Thanks for your kind words.



Also, just dinner? Why not groove to some Zinda Banda over breakfast, too? https://t.co/0OCZD4VPoH — Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) April 23, 2024

About the track Zinda Banda from Jawan - the video featured Shah Rukh Khan with over 1000 dancers - all women. The track was shot over 5 days with a whopping budget of Rs 15 crore and it was choreographed by Shobi Paulraj. Anirudh Ravichander sang and composed the track Irshad Kamil wrote the lyrics.

In terms of work, Shah Rukh Khan had a stellar 2023 professionally. He returned with a bang and how. He featured in the smash hit Pathaan last year, alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The actor then starred in Atlee's smash hit Jawan with Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra and Vijay Sethupathi and Deepika Padukone. The film was a big hit. He ended the year with Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki, co-starring with Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal and Boman Irani. The film opened to largely positive reviews.