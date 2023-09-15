Shah Rukh Khan On His Look From Jawan: 'I Like Bald Girls'

Shah Rukh Khan in a still from the movie. (Courtesy: ShahRukhKhan)

Even before Jawan released in theatres, Shah Rukh Khan had caught the audience's attention with his bald look from the film in the teaser of the movie. Shah Rukh Khan, in a brand new look, had set the mood of his fans with his experimental look even before the film released. Now as the film has been receiving stellar reviews and storming the box office, Shah Rukh Khan opened up about his bald look in an interview with IMDB. Asked about going bald in the movie, Shah Rukh Khan said, "It was never part of the script. It was a part of the get-up that was a part of the script. I just chose the bald look out of laziness. I said, 'yeah, then I don't have to wear 2 hours of this makeup, can I just go bald?' So I think it came out of that. I had reservations because I showed the promo to some friends and they were like, 'Arey yaar! It looks very scary, girls won't like you.' So I hope girls like me. I hope girls like bald men. I like bald girls."

This is not the first time Shah Rukh Khan has spoken about his unique look from the movie. In Dubai, while promoting Jawan before the release, Shah Rukh Khan said this was the "first and last time" he will be seen in bald look in a movie. Shah Rukh Khan said back then, "I'm even bald in the film, so that's something I'm never ever going to be in my life. It was the first and the last time. Abhi aap logo ke liye main ganja bhi ho gaya hu. To issi ki izzat ke liye chale jaana... Mujhe ganja hone ka ya dekhne ka mauka mile ya na mile, kya pata (I even went bald for you all. At least, honour that and watch the film in theatres. You may or may not get another chance to see me bald)", reported PTI.

Jawan is making all the right noises since it released in thetares on September 7. The movie earned more than Rs 347 crore within seven days of its release. Shah Rukh Khan has been keeping social media abuzz as he has been actively responding to messages from industry friends and fan clubs. Jawan opened to stellar reviews. Film critic Saibal Chatterjee, in his review for NDTV, gave the film 3.5 stars out of 5 and he wrote, "Who is better equipped to do all this than SRK, who, even when he plays a larger-than-life action hero on a mission to take down a powerful industrialist who has wronged him and his nation in more ways than one, can stay rooted in the real world and animate the canvas with humanity even as he projects an invincible, superhero-like persona?"