Chaleya Craze - Shah Rukh Khan's Note To Composer Anirudh: 'You Can Do Magic'

Shah Rukh Khan and Anirudh at an event. (Courtesy: itzzrashmi)

Jawan fever has gripped the nation and how. Apart from the movie, the song Chaleya has garnered different fanbase. Originally picturised on Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara, the song was composed by Anirudh Ravichander, who's been receiving praises since the song released. On Thursday, Anirudh shared a video of himself singing Chaleya while playing piano on his X (formerly known as Twitter). Anirudh wrote in the caption, "It's been a while.. here's your fav Chaleya." Shah Rukh Khan, who's been actively responding to all appreciation posts coming his way, re-shared the video on his X and wrote an adorable note for Anirudh. Shah Rukh Khan wrote, "I have to dance on this while you sing it beta. And if I get the step wrong you instantly change the rhythm so I look good! U can do magic like that I know....love u."

I have to dance on this while you sing it beta. And if I get the step wrong you instantly change the rhythm so I look good! U can do magic like that I know….love u. https://t.co/1GS3GCYMfS — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 14, 2023

After Jawan released, Anirudh in his interview with NDTV, said, "The director wanted to show Shah Rukh Khan in tha massiest avatar possible and we have succeded in doing that." He also said that he didn't expect this kind of "response" to this song, Chaleya. "It's a proud moment for me to score for a Bollywood movie going straight from Tamil Nadu. Moreover, it's a Shah Rukh Khan film," Anirudh said beaming with joy and pride.

Shah Rukh Khan also re-shared a video of a woman (a patient) performing the hook steps of Chaleya at a hospital. Shared by one of the fan pages of Shah Rukh Khan, the caption read, "Hospital patient dancing on Chaleya from Jawan. INSANE! Shah Rukh Khan is the resource of happiness.." Replying to the post, SRK wrote, "This is very good! Thank u... Get well soon and watch the film!!! Looking forward to another dance video but once you're out of the hospital.... Love u!!"

This is very good! Thank u… Get well soon and watch the film!!! Looking forward to another dance video but once you're out of the hospital…. Love u!! https://t.co/LjzAwSSP6k — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 14, 2023

Just a couple of days back, South actor Keerthy Suresh grooved to Chaleya with director Atlee's wife Priya. Keerthy can be seen matching steps with Priya in the video. While the two women are performing to the song, Atlee can be seen loitering in the background. At the end of the video, Atlee comes to the front with his pet dog. Sharing the reel, Keerthy wrote in the caption, "Just for fun! Don't miss the end (Sometimes I just get too excited)."

Meanwhile, Jawan entered the ₹ 300 crore club on Tuesday. Jawan opened to stellar reviews. Film critic Saibal Chatterjee, in his review for NDTV, gave the film 3.5 stars out of 5 and he wrote, "Who is better equipped to do all this than SRK, who, even when he plays a larger-than-life action hero on a mission to take down a powerful industrialist who has wronged him and his nation in more ways than one, can stay rooted in the real world and animate the canvas with humanity even as he projects an invincible, superhero-like persona?"