'The Important Thing Is We Took Off:' Shah Rukh Khan On Chandrayaan 2

Indian space agency ISRO's plans for a soft landing on the Moon did not go as per plan as contact was lost with Chandrayaan 2's lander module Vikram just a few minutes before touchdown. However, spirits of Indian citizens were undeterred and many extended their support to the Indian Research Space Organisation for attempting to carry out India's most ambitious space mission ever. Shah Rukh Khan showcased his support in the form of a tweet. The 53-year-old actor wrote: "Sometimes we don't land or arrive at the destination we want to. The important thing is we took off and had the Hope and Belief we can. Our current situation is never and not our final destination. That always comes in time and belief! Proud of ISRO."

Sometimes we don't land or arrive at the destination we want to. The important thing is we took off and had the Hope and Belief we can. Our current situation is never and not our final destination. That always comes in time and belief! Proud of #ISRO — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 7, 2019

What followed was a series of tweets from other Bollywood stars including Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Karan Johar and others, who extended their support to team ISRO.

Akshay Kumar borrowed a dialogue from his recently-released space drama Mission Mangal and tweeted on Saturday, "There's no science without experiment... Sometimes we succeed, sometimes we learn. Salute to the brilliant minds of ISRO. We are proud and confident Chandrayaan 2 will make way for Chandrayaan 3 soon. We will rise again."

There's no science without experiment...sometimes we succeed, sometimes we learn. Salute to the brilliant minds of @isro, we are proud and confident #Chandrayaan2 will make way for #Chandrayaan3 soon. We will rise again. — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) September 7, 2019

Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan also posted a special message for team ISRO. The actor wrote: "Pride never did face defeat .. Our pride , our victory...Proud of you ISRO." He accompanied the tweet with a few lines from the poem Agneepath (written by his late father Harivanshray Bachchan. Read Mr Bachchan's tweet here:

Pride never did face defeat .. our pride , our victory ..

Proud of you ISRO

Here are some more tweets by Bollywood celebrities:

Dear team @isro , we love you to the moon and back and we are proud of you! May you continue to inspire with your efforts #Chandrayaan2Landing#Chandrayaan2 — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) September 7, 2019

Lump in the throat, tear in the eye not coz of anything else but witnessing how beautifully you got the entire nation together in hope and spirit... it's ok to take a few steps back when u know you are about to make your longest jump. You are our hero @isro — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) September 7, 2019

Salute and applaud the incredible endeavours of @isro !!!! So proud of everything they continue to do....so proud to be part of a nation that has the most genius minds.... — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) September 7, 2019

Success and failure will come and go but the determination to succeed will forever remain constant. Proud of you @isro and deeply touched by this consolatory gesture from PM @narendramodi .. Jai Hind. https://t.co/OYSbUrluG1 — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) September 7, 2019

Chandrayaan 2 was scheduled to land on the lunar surface at about 1:55 am on Saturday. However, it seemingly failed to do so after communication had been lost with the lander about 2.1 km from the lunar surface. ISRO said it was analysing the data to find out what went wrong.

