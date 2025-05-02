Shah Rukh Khan Looks Dapper In Unseen Pictures Before He Hit Stardom

Quick Take Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Amar Talwar shared unseen pictures of Shah Rukh Khan from 1990. Talwar clicked the photos before Khan's Bollywood career took off. Both actors performed in plays with the TAG theatre group in the past.

Amar Talwar who was seen in a short role in Karan Johar's Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham with Shah Rukh Khan, recently shared some unseen pictures of the superstar on Instagram. Fans have reacted to the pictures with utmost love, as Shah Rukh Khan looks dapper in these new unseen pictures.

Amar Talwar mentioned that these pictures are from 1990, a little before Shah Rukh Khan became the mega superstar that he is. These are monochrome shots, in one of which SRK is seen capturing a moment on the camera.

Amar Talwar wrote, "Going through my old pics, came across these I'd clicked of Shah Rukh Khan with my son, Tally, around 1990, before his departure for Bollywood."

He added, "Shah Rukh and I had acted in a couple of TAG (Barry John's Theatre Action Group) plays together - Rough Crossing and Who's Life Is It Anyway and then in a third play, Lend Me A Tenor. Barry cast me in the role he wanted Shah Rukh to play but by then Shah Rukh had left for Mumbai, Bollywood...and the rest is history - I guess!"

Amar Talwar is well known for his role as Raj 'GJ' Singh in the 1994 TV show Shanti with Mandira Bedi.

On the other hand, Shah Rukh began his career in television with Fauji in 1988. In 1992, he made his Bollywood debut with Deewana, and then with blockbusters like Baazigar and Darr in 1993, he was on his way to becoming the biggest superstar ever.

