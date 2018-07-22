Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Katrina Kaif Add Stardust to Poorna Patel's Reception Ceremony

Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Katrina Kaif at the reception in Mumbai

Politician Praful Patel's daughter Poorna Patel and industrialist Namit Soni's wedding was a starry affair, which was attended by the creme de la creme of Bollywood, sports and business fraternity. The reception, which took place on Saturday, was preceded by the wedding and the Sangeet ceremony, which witnessed the attendance of some of the prominent Bollywood celebrities. Shah Rukh Khan arrived at the reception looking dapper in a black suit. Hrithik Roshan chose a black traditional attire for the reception. We are crushing over Katrina Kaif's light blue lehenga, which she accessorized with a pair of studs and matching neck piece. The bindi complemented Katrina's traditional look so well. Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia, who tied the knot in May this year attended the reception hand-in-hand. Zareen Khan, Daisy Shah, Urvashi Rautela, Shabana Azmi, Javed Akhtar were also part of the reception function. Here are photos from Poorna Patel and Namit Soni reception:









Cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni arrived with wife Sakshi and their little one Ziva. While MS Dhoni and Ziva were colour coordinated, Sakshi chose a low-cut grey lehenga for the reception. Sachin Tendulkar was photographed with wife Anjali. Footballer Sunil Chettri arrived hand-in-hand with wife Sonam Bhattacharya.





Poorna Patel and Namit Soni chose designer Manish Malhotra's custom-made ensembles for their wedding reception. Poorna looked stunning in her glittery golden saree, which she accessorized with a set of diamond danglers and necklace. While Namit wore bandh gala black suit for the special occasion. Manish Malhotra also designed the bride's wedding lehenga, which the designer said took over three months to make.

Poorna's sangeet ceremony, which took place a day prior to the wedding in Mumbai was attended by MS Dhoni and family, Natasha Poonawala and husband Adar, Zaheer Khan, Sagarika Ghatge, Nushrat Bharucha, Arpita Khan and Sophie Choudry to name a few.