ICYMI: Shah Rukh Khan Dancing To Jawan Song At Umang 2023 - Watch Viral Video

A Still from a video on X. (courtesy: MehulSRK_)

Shah Rukh Khan win over hearts on Saturday night as he performed on stage for the audience at the annual Umang event held in Mumbai. The superstar, whose third film of the year Dunki, hit the theatres earlier this week, took the centre stage to perform to songs from his blockbuster films Pathaan and Jawan. In several videos shared on X, Shah Rukh Khan was seen recreating the magic of Jhoome Jo Pathaan and Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya from his 2023 blockbuster films. He was seen performing the hooksteps of the songs as the crowd cheered on. Take a look at the video of his dancing last night:

Besides dancing, Shah Rukh was also seen delivering lines from Jawan. A video of the Dunki actor reciting lines on stage has gone viral. This is the video we are talking about:

Apart from Shah Rukh, the event was also attended by Bollywood stars Salman Khan, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Shilpa Shetty and Kiara Advani, among others.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki has been receiving immense love from fans and critics alike. On day 3, the movie, themed around a group of friends and their dream to go abroad, minted ₹ 25.50 crore (across all languages), according to a Sacnilk report. So far, the debut collaboration between SRK and director Rajkumari Hirani has collected ₹74.82 crore at the domestic box office. Dunki also stars Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal and Boman Irani in key roles.

For his NDTV review, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave Dunki 3.5 stars and said, “Dunki is buoyed by an array of flawless performances, with the lead actor and Taapsee Pannu, playing a woman who is far more than just the hero's romantic interest, leading the way through the ups and downs - more of the latter really - triggered by the characters' repeated leaps of faith across unknown terrains and into an equally alien land.”