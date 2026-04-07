Shah Rukh Khan And Sourav Ganguly Hug At Eden Gardens, Send Internet Into A Meltdown

IPL season is on, and Kolkata Knight Riders competed against Punjab Kings in Kolkata yesterday. The highlight of the evening was a video shared by KKR on Instagram, where Shah Rukh Khan was seen hugging it out with former India captain Sourav Ganguly.

Sourav Ganguly was KKR's captain in 2008 in its inaugural year. He skipped 2009 as captain and then returned in 2010.

Though the match yesterday was called off due to rain, KKR fans cannot get enough of the video now making the rounds of Shah Rukh Khan and Sourav Ganguly's heartwarming moment.

The caption of the video read, "When the KING met the PRINCE OF BENGAL."

Internet Reactions

The comment section was soon flooded with loving messages.

One comment read, "Dada and KING."

Someone else wrote, "Oh my heart."

Another user mentioned, "The way he gives hugs."

One fan even said, "Ask the king to make him the Coach or the Director at KKR and you will see the magic."

Other comments read, "The king is back" and "Our king in our den."

About King

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan returns to the big screen with King this year. The film promises to offer a brand-new SRK experience, presenting the superstar like never before and thrilling fans across the globe.

Described as a slick, high-octane action entertainer, King aims to redefine style, charisma, and adrenaline-packed storytelling.

It is expected to be Siddharth Anand's most mass-appealing project yet, taking his signature action direction to a whole new level.

Produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures, Deepika Padukone, Suhana Khan, and Abhishek Bachchan are also part of the film.