Shah Rukh Khan And Priyanka Chopra In Throwback Gold Shared By Nafisa Ali

Veteran actor Nafisa Ali's latest Instagram post is a beautiful tribute to her husband's regiment, the 61st Cavalry but stealing all the spotlight are of course Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra. On Tuesday, Nafisa Ali uploaded a throwback picture featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra, from the time the duo went as chief guests to the regiment's polo tournament in Delhi. The picture was captured when the actress was presenting Shah Rukh Khan with the regiment's polo jacket. Priyanka Chopra is also present in the frame alongside Shah Rukh Khan.

Sharing the picture, Nafisa Ali, in an extended post, wrote about her husband's regiment and its grandeur. Her post read, "This was when Shahrukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra came as chief guests to our polo tournament in Delhi … we presented him with the regiment‘s polo jacket.My husband's Regiment the 61st Cavalry was formed immediately after India's independence in 1947 following the amalgamation of the princely states with India. All regular and irregular erstwhile state forces' cavalry units were disbanded to raise a new Horse Cavalry Regiment. In 1954, the Gwalior Lancers, Jodhpur/Kachhawa Horse and Mysore Lancers, which were the cavalry regiments, were merged to form the 61st Cavalry.One of the world's last remaining horse-mounted regiments — the 61 Cavalry — prominently known for its ceremonial and equestrian roles is set to be converted into a full-fledged armoured regiment. The regiment also participated in the battle of Haifa in Israel. Haifa Day is celebrated every year on 23 September to pay tribute to the Indian cavalry regiments of Mysore, Hyderabad and Jodhpur, which helped liberate Haifa in 1918. The decorated regiment has also earned a Padma Shri, 11 Arjuna Awards, 9 Asian Games medals, a gold medal in Polo World Cup against Pakistan, and silver in Jakarta Asian Games, among other accolades in equestrian sports.“The regiment is a symbol of India's heritage” The Army's 61st Cavalry has around 300 horses."

Almost a month back, the actress shared a collage of throwback pictures from her younger days. The actress shared a collage of four monochrome pictures from an ad shoot which she did at age 19 after winning Miss India 1976. In the beautiful pictures shared, we see Nafisa Ali posing for the camera as she is seen wearing a lovely saree. Uploading the images of her Instagram feed, the actress wrote, "Me at 19 years for a photo shoot …. A sari advertisement in Bombay after winning ‘Miss India 1976'" The post was an instant hit on social media as people flooded her comment sections with compliments like "Stunning" and "Beauty of all times".

Last year, the actress shared a health update on Instagram that she will be undergoing surgery after a lump was discovered near her lung. The 65-year-old actress, sharing a picture of her PET (positron emission tomography) results, wrote in her caption: "Done my PET and they have discovered a nodule near my lung but it's below my rib cage and above my diaphragm, so laparoscopic surgery, via the right rib has to be done to remove it and check if cancerous. Just as well I got my PET done and hopefully, the surgeon will nip it in the bud. Most probably on Friday in Delhi."

Two years ago, Nafisa Ali revealed in an Instagram post that she was diagnosed with - leucoderma, a skin disorder in which patches of skin tend to lose their natural colour.

Nafisa Ali, a former beauty queen and a swimming champion, is best known for her roles in films such as Junoon, Major Saab, Bewafaa, Life In A... Metro, Yamla Pagla Deewana and she was also seen in Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster 3.