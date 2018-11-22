Shah Rukh Khan And Anushka Sharma's New Zero Poster: Gauri Khan Couldn't Help But Notice This...

Anushka Sharma and Shah Rukh Khan on the poster of Zero. (Image courtesy: gaurikhan )

Zero co-stars Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma shared a brand new poster of the film along with the reminder that the first song from the film titled 'Mere Naam Tu' will release tomorrow. On Thursday evening, both the actors shared the poster on their respective Twitter accounts. In the poster, Bauua Singh aka Shah Rukh Khan can be seen planting a kiss on Aafia Yusufzai Bhinder (Anushka Sharma's forehead). While we couldn't take our eyes off SRK and Anushka in the poster, film's co-producer Gauri Khan couldn't help but notice the "arched window" in the poster. She wrote: "What a lovely and gentle expression of love. A kiss on the forehead!" She added,"Once a designer always a designer though... Love the arched window too." Well, Gauri Khan's attention to detail doesn't come as much of a surprise to us as she is a celebrated interior decorator.

What a lovely and gentle expression of love. A kiss on the forehead! Once a designer always a designer though... love the arched window too... #MereNaamTu#Zeropic.twitter.com/mTlDWMx2fr — Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan) November 22, 2018

Gauri Khan has redecorated homes for several Bollywood A-listers such as Sidharth Malhotra, Varun Dhawan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Ranbir Kapoor and Karan Johar among others. She recently designed a restaurant named Sanchos. Last year, she designed a restaurant named Arth and she also runs a store named 'Gauri Khan Designs' in Mumbai.

Meanwhile, Anushka Sharma, who plays a scientist named Aafia Yusufzai Bhinder in the movie, shared the poster on her Twitter account and wrote: "Jitna ye poora hai uss se lamba toh Aafia Yusufzai Bhinder ka naam hai, phir bhi mujhe kehta hai tu mere naam hai. Mere Naam Tu coming out tomorrow," while Shah Rukh wrote: "Bauua ka pyaar hai, Aafia ussi ke naam hai."

Jitna ye poora hai uss se lamba toh Aafia Yusufzai Bhinder ka naam hai, phir bhi mujhe kehta hai tu mere naam hai. #MereNaamTu, coming out tomorrow!@iamsrk#KatrinaKaif@aanandlrai@RedChilliesEnt@cypplOfficialpic.twitter.com/3K0tyZgjcp — Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) November 22, 2018

Zero, directed by Aanand L Rai, showcases the story of a dwarf named Bauua Singh(SRK), who falls in love with a specially-abled-scientist (played by Anushka), while Katrina Kaif plays the role of an alcoholic actress named Babita Kumari. Zero will hit the screens on December 21.