Shabana Azmi's London Diaries With Husband Javed Akhtar, Farhan Akhtar And Honey Irani Is All Heart

Image shared by Shabana Azmi .(Courtesy: azmishabana18 )

Shabana Azmi, who flew off to the UK to attend Farhan Akhtar's daughter Shakya Akhtar's graduation ceremony, is making the most of her visit and her Instagram feed stands as proof. On Thursday, the veteran actor treated her Instafam to some pictures from their travel diaries. The actress shared two consecutive posts on her social media. In the first image, we see her enjoying sumptuous Lebanese cuisine in London in the company of her husband Javed Akhtar, Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar. They are also joined by Javed Akhtar's first wife Honey Irani.

Shabana Azmi captioned the first post as, "Lebanese food in London." Take a look:

The second image shared has Shabana Azmi and her family posing for a picture in Lancaster station. For the caption, the Neerja actor wrote, "Quaint little Lancaster station after Shakyas graduation." Take a look at the picture here:

On Tuesday, proud dad Farhan Akhtar treated his social media family to some pictures and videos from his daughter's graduation ceremony and it is truly all heart. Besides Farhan Akhtar, Shakya's entire family including her mother Adhuna Akhtar, grandparents Javed Akhtar, Honey Irani, Shabana Azmi and Farhan Akhtar's wife Shibani Dandekar were present at the venue to celebrate her feat. Sharing pictures of Shakya posing with her parents and grandparents, Farhan Akhtar wrote, "Congratulations to our graduate, Shakya .. such a proud moment to be there as a family and celebrate your achievement. Onwards and upwards .. the world is yours."

Farhan Akhtar ended his caption with a special mention of his sister Zoya Akhtar and younger daughter Akira Akhtar, who could not be present for the event. He wrote, "Missed you, Akira Akhtar and Zoya Akhtar."

Though not present in person Shakya's aunt Zoya Akhtar was present in spirit as she commented below the post, "FOMO!!!!! Congratulations my Shakalaka baby!!! You are the smartest in the clan."

Take a look at the wholesome post here:

Shabana Azmi will be next seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani. The film, which marks Karan Johar's return as a director, also stars Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Jaya Bachchan and Dharmendra in key roles. Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani will be released on July 28.