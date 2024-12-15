Shabana Azmi's Post For "Favourite Actor" Naseeruddin Shah: "Why Aren't More People Casting Us Together?"

Filmmaker Shyam Benegal celebrated his 90th birthday on Saturday. The event was a star-studded affair with several big names from the industry in attendance. Veteran actors Shabana Azmi and Naseeruddin Shah were among those present to celebrate the milestone. Shabana Azmi shared a picture from the bash on her social media. In the snap, she is seen sitting next to the birthday boy, Shyam Benegal. Behind them, Naseeruddin Shah can be seen standing, slightly bending down to pose for the photo. In her caption, Shabana expressed her admiration for Naseeruddin Shah, calling him her "favourite actor" and playfully questioning why they have not been offered films together.

“On #Shyam Benegal's 90th birthday with my co-actor of many films and my favourite actor Naseeruddin Shah. Why aren't more people casting us together ?!!” wrote Shabana Azmi in her caption.

Shabana Azmi and Naseeruddin Shah have shared the screen space in numerous memorable films. Their notable projects together include Masoom, Nishant, Gaja Gamini, Khandhar, Dus Kahaniyaan, Albert Pinto Ko Gussa Kyoon Aata Hai, Khamosh, Mandi, Pestonjee, Paar, Junoon, Sparsh, Libaas, Hum Paanch, Ek Pal, Shart, Lorie, to name a few.

Shabana Azmi was last seen in the 2023 film Ghoomer, headlined by Abhishek Bachchan and Saiyami Kher. The veteran actress is now gearing up for her next project, Lahore 1947, alongside Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta. For her role in the Raj Santoshi directorial, Shabana underwent a significant transformation, shedding over 15 kgs to portray a frail character. “I lost more than 15 kgs for Santoshi's film. Since I had to play this frail-looking woman I had to lose weight. I gladly did.” the actress told Times Now.

Speaking about her character, Shabana Azmi added, “I play this matriarch who just won't let go of her ancestral home. Woh apna pushtaini makaan chhorna nahin chahti. It is a very tragic but brave character. I've never played such a rondhu (cry baby) character in my life. To say she weeps copiously would be an understatement. I felt like Leela Chitnis and Nirupa Roy combined”

Meanwhile, Naseeruddin Shah last appeared in Kuttey, directed by Aasmaan Bhardwaj. The project also features Arjun Kapoor and Tabu in key roles.