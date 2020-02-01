Shabana Azmi Returns Home, Thanks Fans For Prayers In A Tweet

Shabana Azmi shared this picture. (Image courtesy: AzmiShabana )

Actress Shabana Azmi returned home on Saturday after being admitted at Mumbai's Kokilaben Ambani Hospital for over two weeks. The 69-year-old actress was hospitalised on January 18 after she met with an accident on the Mumbai-Pune Express in Maharashtra's Raigad district and suffered head injuries, reported news agency PTI. On Saturday, Shabana Azmi shared a photo of her and gave her fans an update about her recovery. She thanked them for all their "prayers and wishes" and tweeted: "Thank you all for your prayers and wishes for my recovery. I'm back home now." Shabana also expressed gratitude to the team of doctors who treated her. "Thank you Tina Ambani and Kokilaben Ambani Hospital for the sterling care provided by the doctors team and the nursing staff. I'm indebted and grateful," she added.

Thank you all for your prayers and wishes for my recovery. I'm back home now. Thank you Tina Ambani and Kokilaben Ambani hospital for the sterling care provided by the doctors team and the nursing staff. I'm indebted and grateful

Shabana Azmi's husband and lyricist Javed Akhtar was also there in the vehicle but he did not suffer injuries. Shabana Azmi's car rammed into a truck near Raigad's Khalapur and her driver has been booked for rash driving and negligence, reported PTI.

After Shabana Azmi's homecoming, several celebrities welcomed the actress with heartfelt messages on Twitter. While Richa Chadha, who has worked with the veteran actress in Chalk N Duster, wrote: "We love you! Happy to hear you're better... See you soon and a big hug," Vikrant Massey tweeted: "So happy to see you back!"

We love you! Happy to hear you're better... See you soon and a big hug

So happy to see you back!

On the work front, Shabana Azmi was last seen in the 2017 historical drama The Black Prince. Her next release is Faraz Arif Ansari's Sheer Qorma, co-starring Divya Dutta and Swara Bhasker.

