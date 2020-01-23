'Shabana Azmi Is Recovering Well,' Says Javed Akhtar In Thank You Tweet To Well-Wishers

A pic of Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi from her Instagram (courtesy azmishabana18)

Highlights Shabana Azmi was injured in a car accident last Saturday

She's currently being treated at Mumbai's Kokilaben Ambani Hospital

"This is to let know that she is recovering well," tweeted Javed Akhtar

Veteran actress Shabana Azmi, who was injured in a car accident last week, is "recovering well" at Mumbai's Kokilaben Ambani Hospital, her husband Javed Akhtar tweeted on Wednesday evening. the veteran lyricist also thanked friends and fans for their prayers and blessings for Shabana Azmi on behalf of the entire family. "Our family would like to thank all the friends and well-wishers for their concern and messages for Shabana Azmi. This is to let everyone know that she is recovering well and most probably will be shifted to a normal room tomorrow," read Javed Akhtar's tweet. Shabana Azmi was admitted to the Mumbai hospital's Intensive Care Unit last Saturday.

Read Javed Akhtar's tweet here:

Our family would like to thank all the friends and well wishers for their concern and messages for @AzmiShabana. This is to let everyone know that she is recovering well and most probably will be shifted to a normal room tomorrow. — Javed Akhtar (@Javedakhtarjadu) January 22, 2020

On January 18, just a day after Javed Akhtar's 75th birthday, Shabana Azmi was heavily injured after her car rammed into a truck on the Mumbai-Pune Express in Maharashtra's Raigad district in the afternoon. Javed Akhtar was also in the car but did not suffer injuries. Photos of the incident shared on the Internet showed the veteran actress being helped out of the rear seats of the SUV, her face and eye swollen. An FIR has been registered against actor Shabana Azmi's driver, who was charged with rash driving.

Within hours of being admitted in the hospital, celebs started pouring in to be by Javed Akhtar's side. Anil Kapoor and Tabu were among the early visitors while Shabana Azmi's step-children Farhan Akhtar and Zoya Akhtar also rushed to the hospital.

On the work front, Shabana Azmi will next be seen in Faraz Arif Ansari's LGBT romance Sheer Qorma, co-starring Divya Dutta and Swara Bhasker. The 2017 historical drama The Black Prince remains her last release.