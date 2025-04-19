Shabana Azmi On Her Healthy Relationship With Honey Irani After Her Marriage With Javed Akhtar

Honey Irani and Javed Akhtar got married on March 21, 1972, and then parted ways in 1982. Javed Akhtar got married to Shabana Azmi in 1984.

Recently in conversation with Filmfare, Shabana Azmi revealed how people were a little taken aback when she got married to Javed Akhtar. People considered Shabana Azmi a feminist model, and they felt that she was stamping over Honey Irani's rights.

Shabana Azmi said, "I was this feminist model. And I had done something inexplicable. Because it was like, with everything that I said, I was stamping over another woman's rights for my own happiness. And I think people who followed me as a feminist had every right to feel that. But then, what I figured was that if I started explaining the circumstances in which it had been done, it would lead to much more hurt for the people involved and the families involved. It was better to keep quiet, and I think that was a very sagacious decision because, after all the mud that was flung at me, it died down."

Further elaborating on the healthy relationship that they all have, Shabana Azmi gave all credit to Honey Irani.

Shaban Azmi added, "That was possible because no mud was flung there. The credit for that goes to Honey, me, and Javed. You're in a big hurry to explain ki ye jo aap galti samajh rahi hai iss ke basis dekhiye (what was assumed as a mistake must have a basis as well). But all three of us refrained from that and it was very wise."

Shabana Azmi was last seen in Dabba Cartel, the show received a lot of critical acclaim.



