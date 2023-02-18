Javed Akhtar In A Major Throwback Pic From His Childhood

A major throwback of Javed Akhtar. (courtesy: azmishabana18)

Shabana Azmi's latest entry on Instagram is all things cute. The veteran actress, on Saturday, shared a photo from her husband Javed Akhtar's childhood. It will definitely make you go aww. The black-and-white blast from the past features a much younger version of the lyricist smiling and Shabana Azmi can't get enough of his expression. In the caption, she wrote, “Such a rare photo of Javed Akhtar smiling as a child. I find it such a ‘my dear photo',” and added a red heart icon to her caption. Reacting to the image, Javed Akhtar's daughter with his first wife Honey Irani, filmmaker Zoya Akhtar, dropped a red heart icon. Fans also flooded the post with heart emojis.

Shabana Azmi married Javed Akhtar on December 9 in 1984. They have often opened up about their lives together and their respect for each other's careers. Recently, on Arbaaz Khan's talk show The Invincibles, Javed Akhtar talked about being married to an “independent, strong-minded woman.” When asked about the “recipe for a successful marriage,” he replied, “Living with an independent strong-minded woman is not a bed of roses. Kahin aap ko push bhi karna padega, magar push aap equal ko kar rahe hain (sometimes you have to push her, but you should always remember that she is your equal).”

Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar recently celebrated their 38th anniversary. On Instagram, the actress shared a photo of a cake that has snippets of their past together. “Our 38th year together. Mashallah!” she wrote.

For this adorable photo of herself with her husband, Shabana Azmi added an equally adorable caption. “And I love you so…,” read her post.

In terms of work, Shabana Azmi has worked in over 100 films and has five National Awards credited to her name. She has featured in highly acclaimed movies such as Masoom, Fire, Arth, Neerja, Sati, Paar, Tehzeeb, Khandar and Bhavna. Shabana Azmi was last seen in Shekar Kapur's What's Love Got To Do With It?