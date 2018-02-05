Seen This Cute Pic Of Baby Laksshya With Bua Ekta Kapoor? Excerpt: Laksshya is Tusshar Kapoor's son Caption: Ekta Kapoor shared this picture with Laksshya (Image courtesy: ektaravikapoor) Highlights: The Kapoors flew to Dubai over a week ago Tusshar became a single parent via IVF in June 2016 Laksshya also accompanies Tusshar to his film's sets Fb desc: What to do 'when your nephew wants to jump out of your hands?' Ekta has an answer Producer Ekta Kapoor shared an extremely cute picture with her nephew Laksshya (Tusshar Kapoor's son). For all the buas out there, Ekta has a tip. Here it is - "When your nephew wants to jump out of your hands, you clutch him tighter and smile," she wrote. In the picture, Laksshya, a little over one, is perched in Ekta's arms but sports a bewildered expression. The Kapoors flew to Dubai over a week ago, where they celebrated Shobha Kapoor's birthday. Ekta and Tusshar are children on actor Jeetendra and Shobha Kapoor. Ekta is a well-known producer while Tusshar is an actor. He became a single parent via IVF in June 2016.
Highlights
- The Kapoors flew to Dubai over a week ago
- Tusshar became a single parent via IVF in June 2016
- Laksshya also accompanies Tusshar to his film's sets
Here's Ekta Kapoor's picture with cutie-pie Laksshya.
The doting bua's Instagram account has several pictures of Laksshya. Have a look.
Several months ago, Tusshar Kapoor told IANS that he plans to make Laksshya used to travelling. "He is okay when I am leaving. He doesn't have too much separation anxiety. From the time the movie (Golmaal Again) started, I would have him on sets. He knows the time when I am going. I spend my time with him in the morning. When I say goodbye, he understands. I have to make him used to travelling more and more. He has to be flexible to changes in schedules and plans," Tusshar said.
Comments
Tusshar Kapoor was last seen in Rohit Shetty's Golmaal Again, also starring Ajay Devgn and Parineeti Chopra.