Seen Shahid Kapoor In This Still From Padmaavat Shared By Wife Mira Rajput? Ahead of Padmaavat's release, Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput shared a still from the film

4 Shares EMAIL PRINT Mira Rajput shared this picture of Shahid Kapoor from Padmaavat (Image courtesy: mira.kapoor) New Delhi: Highlights "Spirit makes the king, not just the crown," wrote Mira Shahid plays Maharawal Ratan Singh Padmaavat releases this Thursday Padmaavat's release, Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput, shared a still from the film, featuring the actor and captioned it as, "Spirit makes the king, not just the crown. #MaharawalRatanSingh #Padmaavat." Shahid plays Maharawal Ratan Singh in the film, also starring Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. He stars as Deepika's husband, who plays Rani Padmini of Chittor. She had committed jauhar (self-immolation) when Alauddin Khilji invaded her fort. Ranveer plays Alauddin Khilji. In the picture shared by Mira, Shahid, dressed as a king, holds an arrow. The much-awaited Padmaavat, earlier titled Padmavati, releases this Thursday (January 25). The period drama is directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.



See the picture which Mira Rajput shared.

Spirit makes the king, not just the crown #maharawalratansingh #padmaavat A post shared by Mira Rajput Kapoor (@mira.kapoor) on Jan 23, 2018 at 1:38am PST



Padmaavat's release date was deferred due to protests by several Rajput groups. They alleged that Mr Bhansali has distorted some historical facts and claimed that the film shows a romantic sequence between Rani Padmini and Alauddin Khilji, which the director denied. Padmaavat was earlier scheduled to release on December 1. It was cleared for release by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) with five modifications (including the title). However, several states imposed a ban on the film's release. Last week, the Supreme Court stayed the ban, giving Padmaavat a green signal for release across the nation. Still, the Karni Sena is opposing the release.



Earlier in the day,

Deepika Padukone in Mumbai

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar postponed the release date of PadMan after a request from team Padmaavat. It was earlier supposed to clash with Deepika's film.





Ahead of's release, Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput, shared a still from the film, featuring the actor and captioned it as, "Spirit makes the king, not just the crown. #MaharawalRatanSingh #Padmaavat." Shahid plays Maharawal Ratan Singh in the film, also starring Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. He stars as Deepika's husband, who plays Rani Padmini of Chittor. She had committed(self-immolation) when Alauddin Khilji invaded her fort. Ranveer plays Alauddin Khilji. In the picture shared by Mira, Shahid, dressed as a king, holds an arrow. The much-awaited, earlier titled, releases this Thursday (January 25). The period drama is directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.See the picture which Mira Rajput shared.'s release date was deferred due to protests by several Rajput groups. They alleged that Mr Bhansali has distorted some historical facts and claimed that the film shows a romantic sequence between Rani Padmini and Alauddin Khilji, which the director denied.was earlier scheduled to release on December 1. It was cleared for release by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) with five modifications (including the title). However, several states imposed a ban on the film's release. Last week, the Supreme Court stayed the ban, givinga green signal for release across the nation. Still, the Karni Sena is opposing the release.Earlier in the day, Deepika Padukone visited Mumbai's Siddhivinayak Temple to seek blessings.Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar postponed the release date ofafter a request from team. It was earlier supposed to clash with Deepika's film.