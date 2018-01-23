Seen Shahid Kapoor In This Still From Padmaavat Shared By Wife Mira Rajput?

Ahead of Padmaavat's release, Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput, shared a still from the film, featuring the actor and captioned it as, "Spirit makes the king, not just the crown. #MaharawalRatanSingh #Padmaavat." Shahid plays Maharawal Ratan Singh in the film, also starring Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. He stars as Deepika's husband, who plays Rani Padmini of Chittor. She had committed jauhar (self-immolation) when Alauddin Khilji invaded her fort. Ranveer plays Alauddin Khilji. In the picture shared by Mira, Shahid, dressed as a king, holds an arrow. The much-awaited Padmaavat, earlier titled Padmavati, releases this Thursday (January 25). The period drama is directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.
Earlier in the day, Deepika Padukone visited Mumbai's Siddhivinayak Temple to seek blessings.
Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar postponed the release date of PadMan after a request from team Padmaavat. It was earlier supposed to clash with Deepika's film.