Seen Mandira Bedi's 'Patloon Kaise Bhooley' Post Yet?

Mandira Bedi's latest Instagram post deserves your attention. In case you are wondering why, the anchor-actress shared a picture of herself and it is going crazy viral on social media. Mandira posted a black-and-white photo, in which she can be seen wearing a blazer, which she accompanied with shorts and knee-length boots. It's not just her picture but also her caption that is breaking the Internet. Sharing the photograph, which appears to be from a photoshoot, Mandira Bedi hilariously commented on her outfit and wrote: "Suit-Boot toh pehen liya. Patloon kaise bhooley?" LOL. Here's the picture we are talking about:

Mandira Bedi often trends for her social media posts. The fitness enthusiast frequently shares her bikini pictures, which takes the Internet by story every time. Earlier this week, she shared a photo of herself, in which she could be seen sun-bathing in a printed bikini at her resort.

Before that, she posted a picture of herself enjoying some quality time in a pool. She could be seen sporting an orange bikini in that picture.

Meanwhile, also check out Mandira Bedi's other bikini pictures.

On the work front, Mandira Bedi made her debut in the film industry with the 1995 film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, which starred Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol in the lead role. Post that, she went on to feature in movies and shows like Saaho, Naam Gum Jaayega, Ittefaq, Divorce, O Teri, The Tashkent Files, CID, Shanti, Ghar Jamai, 24 and Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi.