Ex-Child Actor Alleges Sean "Diddy" Combs Sexually Assaulted Him As A Minor

Disgraced rapper Sean “Diddy” Combs is facing fresh allegations of sexually assaulting a minor almost two decades ago.



A former child actor has filed a lawsuit against Combs under the name John Doe, as per TMZ.



The lawsuit alleges that Doe, then a working child artist, attended a Hollywood Hills party in 2007 as a networking event, where he met Combs. The man claimed that the rapper invited him to talk privately about career opportunities.



Once alone, the actor claimed that Combs began to “touch” and “rub” him before allegedly performing oral sex on him while also pleasuring himself.



The documents say that the man told the rapper that his actions were making him uncomfortable, but the rapper persisted.



When he was done, Combs told the man he would “see where they would go from there for the role he had in mind" regarding a future project and then left a room.



The former child actor then said in the lawsuit that he left the room in shock.



Apart from Combs, defendants in the case include the talent agents reportedly hired to represent the man as a child actor, as per USA Today. The filing claims the individuals were negligent to put the actor in a spot to "encounter powerful adult industry figures" when his age would potentially render him "vulnerable to manipulation, coercion, exploitation, and abuse."



The man also put forward accusations of sexual battery, childhood sexual assault, negligent supervision of a minor, intentional infliction of emotional distress, and false imprisonment in his lawsuit. He is asking for a jury trial as well as an unspecified amount in damages, costs and fees.



Juda Engelmayer, a representative for Combs, called the lawsuit “false and ridiculous” in a statement to USA Today. “He's just another hater in a long list of people trying to get in on the money gravy train encouraged by personal injury lawyers. Mr. Combs has never sexually assaulted anyone – and that includes any child! These allegations will be disproved like all the rest," the statement read.



Combs is presently serving a 50-month sentence for two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution.



The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office is also reviewing a case involving Combs.