<i>Scene</i> First Glimpse: Suriya Plays An Unconventional Cop In Jithu Madhavan's Film

Suriya is set to return to the big screen this Diwali with his 47th film, now officially titled Scene. The actor unveiled the first glimpse of the film on Wednesday.

Sharing the video on X, Suriya wrote, "Hi Dear All, Here's a glimpse into Scene. In cinemas from 6th Nov 2026. #Deepavali2026."

Suriya Plays A Cop In Scene

The title teaser introduces Suriya as a police officer who appears to have a rather unusual way of handling his work. It begins with a voiceover questioning whether his talent is being used to cover up his unpleasant side.

Soon after, he arrives at a crime scene and asks a constable, "Who killed whom?" When the constable tells him that he is there to find the answer, the film gives viewers a first hint of the character's approach.

Suriya's character does not appear to be the conventional police officer. One character calls him a "psycho", while a jail warden says that suspects tend to behave strangely as soon as they see him.

Nazriya Nazim, Naslen Join Suriya

Nazriya Nazim plays the female lead in Scene, marking her first collaboration with Suriya. Malayalam actor Naslen is also part of the cast in a key role. John Vijay, Anandraj, Lal and Raj Priyan round out the supporting cast.

Scene will be Suriya's third release of 2026. The actor was previously seen in Vishwanath and Sons with Mamitha Baiju. He also featured in Karuppu with Trisha earlier this year.

The film is directed by Jithu Madhavan. The Malayalam filmmaker shot to fame with Aavesham, the 2024 action-comedy starring Fahadh Faasil.

The film will hit the big screens on November 6.

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