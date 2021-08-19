Scarlett Johansson And Colin Jost Welcome Baby Boy, They Name Him Cosmo

Scarlett Johansson with Colin Jost. (Courtesy: AFP)

Congratulations, Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost. The actress and the comedian, who got married in October last year, have welcomed their first child together. On Thursday morning (Wednesday night in the US), Colin Jost shared a post on Instagram announcing the new addition to their family. His wrote in his post: "Ok ok, we had a baby" and added: "His name is Cosmo. We love him very much. Privacy would be greatly appreciated." Colin Jost then hilariously gave his Saturday Night Live's Weekend Update co-anchor Michael Che the title of Cosmo's publicist and asked his fans to contact him for any inquiry. LOL. "For all inquired, please contact out publicist Michael Che," Colin Jost wrote in his post and shared it with ROFL hashtags like #wegotawaywithitforalongtime, #nokidspolicy and #we'regoingtodisneyworld. Michael Che has even changed his Instagram bio to "Cosmo's publicist."

See Colin Jost's post here:

Scarlett Johansson and the Saturday Night Live writer and actor had an intimate wedding ceremony in the presence of "immediate family and loved ones" in October last year. They announced their wedding on the official Instagram page of food charity Meals on Wheels. The post read: "We're thrilled to break the news that Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost were married over the weekend in an intimate ceremony with their immediate family and loved ones, following COVID-19 safety precautions as directed by the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention). Their wedding wish is to help make a difference for vulnerable older adults during this difficult time by supporting Meals on Wheels."

Scarlett Johansson was previously married to Canadian actor Ryan Reynolds (2008-11) and French journalist Romain Dauriac (2014-17), with whom she has a daughter named Rose. She got engaged to Colin Jost in May 2019.

The actress, who is known for playing the role of Natasha Romanoff in Marvel films, was last seen in Black Widow.