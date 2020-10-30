Actress Scarlett Johansson Marries Comedian Colin Jost In An Intimate Ceremony

Scarlett Johansson with Colin Jost. (Courtesy: AFP)

Highlights The wedding announcement was made by food charity Meals on Wheels

The charity announced the news on Friday

Scarlett and Colin got engaged in May last year

Actress Scarlett Johansson got married to her fiancé, comedian Colin Jost, in an intimate ceremony over the weekend, food charity Meals on Wheels announced on Friday. The 35-year-old actress, who is known for her performances in Avengers films, married Colin Jost, 38, in front of "immediate family and loved ones, following COVID-19 safety precautions," the charity wrote on its official Instagram handle. "We're thrilled to break the news that Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost were married over the weekend in an intimate ceremony with their immediate family and loved ones, following COVID-19 safety precautions as directed by the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention)," read the caption of their post.

The charity also asked fans of the couple to make a donation as their "wedding wish": "Their wedding wish is to help make a difference for vulnerable older adults during this difficult time by supporting Meals on Wheels."

Take a look:

Scarlett Johansson got engaged to the Saturday Night Live writer and actor in May 2019 after dating for two years. The actress was previously married to Canadian actor Ryan Reynolds (2008-11) and French journalist Romain Dauriac (2014-17). She has a daughter named Rose with the journalist.

In terms of work, Scarlett Johansson will next be seen in Marvel superhero film Black Widow. The film's release has been pushed a few times due to the coronavirus pandemic and is now scheduled to release in May 2021. Scarlett is known for playing the role of Natasha Romanoff in Marvel films. This year, she earned two Oscar nominations for her performances in her recent films Jojo Rabbit and Marriage Story.

Colin Jost, on the other hand, released his memoir - A Very Punchable Face: A Memoir - in July this year.