Sayani Gupta Reveals Film With SRK Got Her The 'Final Approval' For Bollywood From Her Mom

Sayani Gupta was last seen in Four More Shots Please! (Image courtesy sayanigupta )

Highlights "She wasn't sure about my place in the industry," said Sayani Gupta "At 13 I decided to join theater," she added "Just for kicks, I filled out the form for FTII," said Sayani

Actress Sayani Gupta, who is best known for her roles in films like Margarita With A Straw and Fan, told Humans Of Bombay that a film with superstar Shah Rukh Khan was the only convincing point for her mother, who initially did not quite approve of her acting choices. "After my first premiere, she gave me some of the most real and harsh criticism for Margarita With A Straw. She still wasn't sure about my place in the industry. But her final approval came when I told her I was going to be cast with SRK," read an excerpt from her post for Humans Of Bombay known for sharing powerful real-life stories on social media. Now, the only thing that really matters to Sayani is her film's review from her "stern Bengali" mother. "So even if I get a million five stars and a thousand awards, the one and the only review I really care about, is my stern Bengali mother's," she said.

In the post, she described about her journey from joining theatres at the age of 13 to landing a place in The Film and Television Institute of India (FTII). "I loved performing. I remember putting up skits for relatives as a kid and rehearsing award speeches in the mirror. At 13, when I decided to join theatre, I knew my mother would never agree. So my father and I lied by telling her that he was taking me to tuitions... Just for kicks, I filled out the form for FTII and cleared the first round! I fell in love with the campus. I was sure this was what I was destined for. For the final round test, I spent four days with no sleep, no food, just writing and rehearsing," she added in the post.

Sayani Gupta also talked about how she convinced her mother that acting was not a "bad profession". "Here's the real plot twist - My mother got offered a role for a diploma film on my campus and took it. She refused to let me see her on set but when I saw the film, I was blown away. She was a natural! She finally agreed that maybe this wasn't a bad profession after all. But she still hoped I'd come back to Kolkata or get a 'real job'," she added.

Read Sayani Gupta's story here:

Sayani Gupta made her Bollywood debut with Margarita with a Straw and featured in films like Parched, Baar Baar Dekho and Jolly LLB 2. Sayani was last seen in Four More Shots Please!, which also features Bani J, Kriti Kulhari and Maanvi Gagroo.