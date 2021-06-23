Satyanarayan Ki Katha: Kartik Aaryan's Next Is A 'Special Film With Special People'

Kartik Aaryan shared this photo (courtesy kartikaaryan)

Kartik Aaryan added one more film to his already busy roster - the actor has been roped in from the lead role in a musical love story titled Satyanarayan Ki Katha. The film will be produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, which has partnered with Namah Pictures for the project. Sharing the first glimpse of the movie - just a teaser of sorts - Kartik Aaryan wrote: "A story close to my heart, Satyanarayan Ki Katha. A special film with special people." Satyanarayan Ki Katha will be directed by National Award-winning director Sameer Vidwans, best known for helming the critically acclaimed 2019 Marathi film Anandi Gopal. The film will mark Sameer Vidwans' debut Bollywood project. The film is expected to begin shooting towards the end of this year.

Sajid Nadiadwala, whose production house has signed up Kartik Aaryan for the first time, said in a statement: "Satyanarayan Ki Katha has been a visionary project for me. We, at Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, are excited to collaborate with Namah Pictures, National Award-winning director Sameer Vidwans and very talented Kartik Aaryan for this one," reported news agency PTI.

"This will be our first time working with Kartik and he brings a new energy to the project, altogether. Satyanarayan Ki Katha makes for a script that calls for this perfect union and we are looking forward to bringing this ultimate love story to the audience," he added in a statement.

An ecstatic Kartik Aaryan said he can already feel the "pressure": "It's also a first for me with Sameer Vidwans sir who has an astute sense of making sensitive topics highly entertaining. Honestly, I feel immense pressure and responsibility, since I am the only member in this team without a National Award."

Apart from Satyanarayan Ki Katha, Kartik Aaryan also has thriller Dhamaka and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 in his line-up. He co-stars with Kiara Advani and Tabu in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

(With PTI inputs)