Saturday Night Live: Brad Pitt Makes Surprise Cameo As Dr Anthony Fauci

Brad Pitt kicked off the second "At Home" special of Saturday Night Live over the weekend. The Once Upon A Time In Hollywood actor made an unannounced and surprising cameo as Dr Anthony Fauci, in the show. Dr Anthony Fauci is one of the leading members of the White House coronavirus task force. Brad Pitt, dressed as Fauci was seen addressing the audience and clarifying some of the remarks made by President Donald Trump regarding coronavirus. "First, I'd like to thank all the older women in America who have sent me supportive, inspiring and sometimes graphic emails. Second, there's been a lot of misinformation out there about the virus. And, yes, the president has taken some liberties with our guidelines. So tonight, I would like to explain what the president was trying to say. And, remember, let's all keep an open mind," said Brad Pitt in the taped address

A few days back, Dr Anthony Fauci had told in an interview for CNN with Alisyn Camerota that he would love Brad Pitt to play his character for Saturday Night Live. When Camerota asked him, "What do you think the chances are that somebody will portray you," Anthony replied saying, "Oh Brad Pitt. Of course."

In the show, Brad Pitt played a clip of Trump promising that the vaccine for coronavirus can be expected to come "relatively soon," to which Brad Pitt, as Anthony Fauci said, "Relatively soon' is an interesting phrase. Relative to the entire history of Earth? Sure the vaccine's going to come real fast. But if you were to tell a friend, 'I'll be over relatively soon and then showed up a year and a half later. Well, your friend may be relatively pissed off."

Then Brad Pitt goes on to remove his wig and glasses and address Dr Anthony Fauci in the video. He says, "Thank you for your calm and your clarity in this unnerving time. And thank you to the medical workers, first responders and their families, for being on the front line."

Saturday Night Live. first broadcast in 1975, is a late-night live television sketch comedy and variety show created by Lorne Michaels and developed by Dick Ebersol. Each episode is hosted by a celebrity guest and the comedy sketches are mostly parody of contemporary culture and politics.

Brad Pitt made his first Saturday Night Live appearance in the last 20 years.