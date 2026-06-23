Satish Shah Posthumously Receives Padma Shri, Brother Accepts Honour At Rashtrapati Bhavan

Actor Satish Shah, who died last year, was on Tuesday conferred the Padma Shri posthumously for his outstanding contribution to Indian cinema and entertainment. His brother, Arvind Mamania, received the award from President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Satish Shah was named for the award alongside distinguished individuals from the fields of art, education, sport, and various other disciplines.

Shah died on October 25 last year. He is survived by his wife, Madhu Shah.

The actor's diverse filmography includes popular hits such as the satirical black comedy Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro (1983), Hum Saath-Saath Hain, Main Hoon Na, Kal Ho Naa Ho, Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Om Shanti Om and Shaadi No. 1. His career spanned over four decades.

A graduate of the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), Shah's mastery of situational comedy and versatility as a character actor made him one of the most respected and beloved performers in the Indian entertainment industry.

His portrayal of Indravadan Sarabhai in Sarabhai vs Sarabhai remains one of Indian television's most iconic characters, remembered for his wit, warmth and unmatched comic brilliance.

The Padma Awards, among the country's highest civilian honours, are conferred in three categories: Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri.

The Padma Vibhushan is awarded for exceptional and distinguished service, the Padma Bhushan for distinguished service of a high order, and the Padma Shri for distinguished service in any field.

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