Who Is Dr Lyudmila Khokhlova? The Scholar Behind Global Indian Studies

A Russian national has been honoured with the Padma Shri, one of the highest civilian honours of India, for promoting Indian education, languages, and culture around the world.

Dr Lyudmila Khokhlova is a well-known Indologist and educator who has spent most of her life teaching and spreading knowledge about India in Russia. Through her work, she introduced many students to India's history, literature, philosophy, languages like Sanskrit and Hindi and its rich cultural traditions.

Over the years, she played an important role in strengthening academic and cultural ties between India and Russia. She encouraged students and researchers to study Indian civilisation and also supported collaboration between educational institutions in both countries.

Dr Khokhlova has written extensively on Indian culture and has taken part in several academic events and cultural exchange programmes. Her efforts have helped people around the world better understand India's heritage and intellectual traditions.

"Acclaimed Indology professor and linguist, Dr. Liudmila Khokhlova honoured with Padma Shri - Authored 6 books and 92 papers in Russian, English and Hindi. Significant research done on historical linguistics, including a study on origin and development of the Sikh religion," said Padhma Awards on X.

In recognition of her lifelong dedication, she was awarded the Padma Shri, one of India's highest civilian honours.

Her journey shows how education can connect different cultures and bring countries closer. Dr Khokhlova continues to inspire students and teachers by proving that learning and cultural exchange can build strong international relationships.