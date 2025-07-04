<i>Sarzameen</i> Trailer: Ibrahim Ali Khan, Kajol, Prithviraj Sukumaran's Film Takes Us On A Rollercoaster Ride Of Family Drama And Patriotism

The makers of Sarzameen had unveiled a teaser a few days back, where fans were left intrigued with the interesting first glimpse. While South fans were delighted to see Malayalam superstar Prithviraj Sukumaran, some were left divided over whether to like Ibrahim Ali Khan's onscreen presence after the Nadaaniyan debacle.

The trailer dropped earlier today, and all doubts have been put to rest for now. Ibrahim Ali Khan looks intense, Kajol as a dutiful mother looks promising, and Prithviraj Sukumaran is impressive as an army officer.

What's Happening

Sarzameen is directed by debut filmmaker Kayoze Irani, Boman Irani's son. The trailer was dropped earlier today and has been received warmly by the audience.

The trailer sets the base for a story high on drama and the feeling of patriotism. Set against the beautiful backdrop of Jammu & Kashmir, Ibrahim Ali Khan plays the role of Harman, son of Kajol and Prithviraj Sukumaran, who is an army officer.

While the trailer does not reveal a lot of Ibrahim's character, it does drop hints on his troubled relationship with his onscreen father since childhood. Kajol has to choose between the two, which doubles up the drama.

How The Internet Reacted

Social media was pleasantly surprised at Ibrahim Ali Khan's new avatar. Even though he did not have any dialogue in the trailer, he left a lasting impression.

One person commented, "Itni natural acting Iggy, impressed boss," whereas someone else said, "Brooo Ibrahim ate this UP in #Sarzameen trailer. That screen presence?? Too good."

Another Internet user said, "Star kid nahi, future star lag raha hai" whereas a fan mentioned, "Oh this looks solid even Ibrahim is holding up good. I AM SOO SEATED #Kajol #Sarzameen."

In A Nutshell

Sarzameen is all set to drop on JioHotstar on July 25, 2025. The trailer has further upped the expectations of the audience with its gripping narrative.