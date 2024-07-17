Sarfira Box Office Collection Day 5: Next Stop For Akshay Kumar's Film - Rs 20 Crore

A still from Sarfira. (courtesy: akshaykumar)

Sarfira has now crossed the Rs 15 crore-mark at the box office. On day 5, the movie experienced a slight surge and minted Rs 1.95 crore, according to a Sacnilk report. So far, the film headlined by Akshay Kumar has collected Rs 15.4 crore. Directed by Sudha Kongara Prasad, Sarfira features Akshay in the role of Vir Mhatre, a character based on the life of GR Gopinath, an ex-army officer who founded India's first low-cost airline, Air Deccan. The film also features Radhikka Madan as Rani and Paresh Rawal as Paresh Goswami. Sarfira clashed with Kamal Haasan's Indian 2 at the box office.

Sarfira is the Hindi remake of the Tamil film Soorarai Pottru. The 2021 movie featured Suriya in the lead role. On the release day of Sarfira, Suriya gave a big shout-out to the movie. He posted snaps with Akshay Kumar and the cast of the movie. In his caption, Suriya wrote, "Sarfira will always be an important film for all of us! Akshay Kumar Sir, thank you for choosing Sarfira as your 150th film and you've made Veer come alive so beautifully. Sudha Kongara you've lived this dream for so many years happy our film is in theatres now. Radhikka Madan is superb as Rani. Paresh Rawal is just brilliant."

Read the detailed note below:

In an NDTV review, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave Sarfira 2 out of 5 stars. He wrote, “Sarfira does not exactly soar above the clouds although Akshay Kumar plunges headlong into a role that has far more meat than many of the other roles that he has played in recent years. The hammy bits are hard to ignore, but Sarfira does have moments that allow the star to demonstrate his wares to a greater extent than he usually does.”

Sarfira also features Seema Biswas, Prakash Belawadi and Anil Charanjeett. The film has been jointly produced by Abundantia Entertainment, 2D Entertainment, and Cape of Good Films.