Sardar Ka Grandson Song Jee Ni Karda: Arjun Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh Dance Their Hearts Out As Baraatis

Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh in a still from their song Jee Ni Karda (Image courtesy: @arjunkapoor)

Highlights The makers of 'Sardar Ka Grandson' released its song 'Jee Ni Karda'

Both Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh shared the video on Instagram

'Jee Ni Karda' is a recreation of the song 'Dhoor' by Manak-E

Sunday turned better for us as the makers of the upcoming film Sardar Ka Grandson dropped its first song titled Jee Ni Karda on the Internet. And we must say that it is a treat for all Punjabi music lovers. Arjun Kapoor, who is playing the lead role opposite Rakul Preet Singh in the movie, posted the video of the track on Instagram. In the video, Arjun and Rakul can be seen grooving to the peppy dance number at a wedding. Both of them as baraatis are twinning in traditional red outfits.

In his caption, Arjun wrote, "Thoda sa drama and dher saari masti! Coming to make you all move to this banger of a track! #JeeNiKarda out now! The track is sung by Jass Manak, Manak-E and Nikhita Gandhi."

See Arjun Kapoor's post here:

Rakul also posted the video of the song on her Instagram handle. She wrote, "Now's your chance to go balle balle on #jeenikarda."

The song Jee Ni Karda takes us back to its original version titled Dhoor by Manak-E, which released in 2009. The original music composed by Manak-E is recreated by Tanishk Bagchi in the new version. Tanishk has also added some lyrics to it.

Yesterday, both Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh shared the teaser of the song Jee Ni Karda on their respective Instagram handles. Arjun wrote, "Are your sherwanis and lehengas all ready? Because this is going to be grand!! #JeeNiKarda Song out tomorrow! Watch the teaser now!" Rakul wrote the same caption in her post.

The trailer of Sardar Ka Grandson was released on April 21. Apart from Arjun and Rakul, the movie also features Neena Gupta, Aditi Rao Hydari, John Abraham, Soni Razdan, Kumud Mishra and Kanwaljit Singh in key roles. It is directed by Kaashvie Nair and produced by John Abraham. The movie will release on Netflix on May 18.

Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh also collaborated for T-series song Dil Hai Deewana this year. Meanwhile, Arjun Kapoor is also gearing up for two other upcoming films Bhoot Police and Ek Villain Returns. He was last seen in Dibakar Banerjee's Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar this year.

On the other hand, Rakul Preet Singh has films like Ayalaan, Attack, Mayday and Thank God coming up. Rakul was last seen in Telugu film Check this year.