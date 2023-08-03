Sara Ali Khan's Guide To Dealing With Criticism: 'I Don't Care'

Sara Ali Khan shared this image. (courtesy: saraalikhan95)

Sara Ali Khan, who features as the cover girl for Vogue India, in a recent interview with the magazine opened up on her approach to dealing with criticism. Sara told Vogue, "I learned that my sense of validation should not come from anything external, including the way I look. So, I grew up with qualities that were very innate, very inherent, very internal. And because they're rooted in such a secure place inside me, I'm not fazed by other people's opinions of me. At my core, I'm still the same girl that went to Columbia to study Russian history. I think having a strong sense of self and not defining myself by what people think of me is the only way to keep going."

Sara added during the interview that while she is open to inputs when it comes to her work and craft. However, when it comes to her personal life, her religious beliefs or even her sartorial choices, Sara said that she doesn't care. "I definitely appreciate any kind of criticism when it comes to my work. I work for the audience and if they don't like my work, it behoves me to see what I can do better. But if they have an opinion on anything personal, whether it's my religious beliefs, my sense of dressing or my non-blow-dried hair at the airport, I don't care," Vogue quoted Sara as saying.

This isn't the first time Sara Ali Khan has openly addressed the topic of being trolled. During a press conference earlier this year, Sara said this while addressing all the trolling around her religious beliefs, "I take my work very seriously. I work for people, for you. I would feel bad if you don't like my work but my personal beliefs are my own. I will go to Ajmer Sharif with the same devotion with which I will go to Bangla Sahib or Mahakal. I will continue visiting. People can say whatever they want, I have no problem. You should like the energy of a place. I believe in energy."

Sara Ali Khan has a super busy schedule ahead. She will next be seen in Ae Watan Mere Watan. Her line-up of films also includes Metro... In Dino and Murder Mubarak. Her last project was Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. Sara Ali Khan also had a cameo appearance in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani song Heart Throb.