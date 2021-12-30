Sara Ali Khan's 2021 Recap Is A Mini Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara Montage

Sara Ali Khan in a still from the video. (courtesy: saraalikhan95)

Highlights Sara shared an Instagram reel on Thursday

She added Farhan Akhtar's 'Toh Zinda Ho Tum'

Sara was last seen in 'Atrangi Re'

Sara Ali Khan had a productive year - both in professional terms as well as personal front. The actress went on several vacations, some with family, some solo and some where she was accompanied by fellow actresses Radhika Madan and Janhvi Kapoor. As the year is about to end, Sara curated a video of all the moments from her travel diaries, where she felt "most alive." The video has visuals of Sara swimming in the blue waters of Maldives, exploring snow-capped mountains, strolling on beaches and more. She captioned the post: "Moments of 2021 that made me feel most alive" and added Farhan Akhtar's Toh Zinda Ho Tum in the backdrop.

Sara, who made her Bollywood debut in 2018, has featured in films such as Kedarnath (her debut film), opposite late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, Simmba, co-starring Ranveer Singh and Love Aaj Kal with Kartik Aaryan. She also featured in the Coolie No 1 remake, co-starring Varun Dhawan. Sara was last seen in Atrangi Re, co-starring Akshay Kumar and Dhanush.

Sara Ali Khan's parents Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh are Bollywood actors. Her father Saif Ali Khan is now married to actress Kareena Kapoor. Saif and Kareena welcomed a second child, son Jeh, together in February. They are parents to Taimur (5). Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh got married in the year and 1991 and after thirteen years, the couple got divorced in 2004. Saif and Amrita are parents to a son named Ibrahim Ali Khan and daughter Sara Ali Khan.