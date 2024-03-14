Sara Ali Khan, Tamannaah Lead Celeb Roll Call At Murder Mubarak Screening

Sara Ali Khan, Tamannaah at Murder Mubarak screening.

It was a star-studded night on Thursday as Bollywood celebs assembled under one roof to attend the screening of Netflix original Murder Mubarak. The film's lead cast Sara Ali Khan and Vijay Varma were spotted posing together on the red carpet. Sara Ali Khan looked gorgeous in a black floral gown while Vijay Varma looked radiant in a co-ord set. Vijay Varma's cheer quad at the event was his girlfriend and actress Tamannaah, who looked stunning in a while gown.

The other cast members of Murder Mubarak were also spotted arriving for the screening with their family. Pankaj Tripathi was spotted posing on the red carpet with his wife Mridula Tripathi.

Sanjay Kapoor, who pays a pivotal role in the film was also spotted at the screening. The actor's cheer squad included his wife Maheep, kids Shanaya and Zahan.

Others stars marking their presence at the screening included Aashim Gulati, Tisca Chopra, Saba Ali Khan, Suhail Nayyar, Deven Bhojani and others.

The first trailer of Murder Mubarak released last week. ICYMI, this is what we are talking about:

"Murder Mubarak is a cinematic concoction of actors that are loved across genres and generations and believe me each one of them has done such a fab job in bringing these eccentric characters to life. This film has that binge-worthy magic which lends itself to a compulsive watch," Homi Adajania, said in a statement earlier, reported news agency PTI.

Murder Mubarak is based on Anuja Chauhan's novel Club You To Death. The murder mystery has been directed by Homi Adajania and it has been produced by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films. Murder Mubarak is slated to release on OTT giant Netflix. It will release on March 15.