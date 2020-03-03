Sara Ali Khan Takes A Boat Ride Along Bustling Varanasi Ghats, Attends Ganga Aarti

Sara Ali Khan shared this photo (courtesy saraalikhan95)

Highlights Sara Ali Khan travelled to Varanasi on Monday

She shared a few pictures on her Instagram

"Ganga nadi," she captioned

Sara Ali Khan has been bitten by the travel bug again. This time, the 24-year-old actress is soaking up the vibes of Varanasi. She flew out to the City of Lights on Monday evening and looks like she headed straight for the ghats of Varanasi. Sara, who loves to share memories from her travel diaries on Instagram, posted stunning photos from her boat ride along the bustling ghats. Sara Ali Khan also attended the Ganga Aarti in the evening. In the pictures, she can be seen offering her prayers during the puja with folded hands. Sara opted for a simple caption for her photos: "Ganga nadi," she wrote.

Here are some of Sara's favourite memories from her Varanasi diaries Day 1:

Earlier this year, Sara Ali Khan was chilling in the Maldives with mom Amrita Singh and brother Ibrahim. On Monday, before she took off for Varanasi, Sara had major Monday blues as she was "home alone." She shared a throwback memory from her Maldives getaway to write: "Missing mommy and brother."

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan was recently seen in Imtiaz Ali-directed Love Aaj Kal, co-starring Kartik Aaryan. Sara's upcoming film Coolie No 1 is now in post-production. Sara co-stars with Varun Dhawan in the David Dhawan-directed comedy, which is all set to hit screens on May 1 this year.