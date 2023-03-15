Sara Ali Khan Sets Travel Goals With These Pics From Manali

Image was shared by Sara Ali Khan. (courtesy: saraalikhan95)

Sara Ali Khan is living her best life in Manali. Don't believe us? See it for yourself. On Tuesday, the actress shared some scenic pictures from her visit to Manali. In the series of pictures shared, we can see the actress having a gala time in the hills. From lying on top of a car and gorging on some street-side snacks to preparing a sumptuous meal, Sara Ali Khan's latest post is truly setting travel goals. Dressed in warm clothes, Sara looks lovely in the pictures. Sharing the pictures on her Instagram feed, the actress captioned it, "Me aur Mera Mann in Manali (Me and my heart in Manali)"

Have a look at the post here:

Two days back, Sara Alia Khan treated her fans to another beautiful picture from her trip. In the picture, the Atrangi Re actress can be seen enjoying her paratha against the stunning background of Spiti Valley. The highlight is however Sara's caption in which she expresses her feelings through poetry. "Parvato Mein Parathe. Jannat in Pahade. Chalti Rahi Coffee ke Sahare. Barf mein bhi Bahaare. Toh Azmaao yeh Nazaare (Paratha in the mountains. These hills are like heaven. Times pass with the help of coffee. There is so much happiness in the ice so let's test these surroundings)", read Sara's caption.

Take a look at the post here:

Meanwhile, the trailer for Sara Ali Khan's upcoming movie Gaslight was released on Tuesday. The trailer showed Misha (played by Sara), confined to a wheelchair, returning home after years only to find that her father was missing. It also gave a sneak peek into some spine-chilling incidents. It is later revealed that her father is dead. In this quest to find the truth about her father's death, Kapil (played by Vikrant Massey)can be seen helping Misha. What happens next is the movie all about.

See the full trailer here:

Speaking about her role, Sara Khan said, "It was challenging to get into this role both mentally and physically as she's a very layered and nuanced character. I hope this film is going to be a thrilling ride for the audience as each scene will keep them at the edge of their seat," as per a report in ANI.

Helmed by Pavan Kirpalani and produced by Ramesh Turani, Gaslight also stars Akshay Oberoi in a pivotal role. The movie is slated to release on March 31 on Disney Plus Hotstar.

