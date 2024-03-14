Sara Ali Khan On Living With A Single Mom: 'You Are The Mover And Initiator Of Your Life'

Image was shared on Instagram . (courtesy: saraalikhan95)

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan, who is gearing up for not one but two digital releases this month, in a recent interview with E Times, talked about the influence of strong women in her life. Talking about her experience of living with a single mom, Sara said, "I think living with a single mother has a huge role to play in it. At a very early age, I realised koi aapke liye kuchh karne nahi wala (nobody is going to do anything for you). It's not that I don't get help, I do. But ultimately, you are the mover and initiator of your life. If you are lucky, stars align and God wills, then it will happen. You can't be waiting around for things to happen, it doesn't work like that."

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan will be next seen in the Netflix film Murder Mubarak. The mystery thriller releasing on March 15 will also feature Pankaj Tripathi, Vijay Varma, Dimple Kapadia, Karisma Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, and Tisca Chopra in key roles.

Sara Ali Khan shared the trailer of the thriller Murder Mubarak a few days back and wrote, "Khatarnaak mystery, Unexpected twists aur Royal Delhi Club ke Crazy Rich Members, it's time to say Murder Mubarak! #MurderMubarak, coming on 15 March, only on Netflix."

Sharing the trailer of Ae Watan Mere Watan, Sara Ali Khan wrote, "Rising from the shadows of history, a tale of unyielding courage emerges. Witness the journey unfold in Ae Watan Mere Watan On Prime, Mar 21."

Her line-up of films also includes Metro... In Dino alongside Aditya Roy Kapur.