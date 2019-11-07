Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal Light Up Bala Screening

Sara and Varun had so much fun at Bala screening

Highlights Varun checked into the screening with Natasha Sara and Janhvi caught up at Bala screening Shraddha and Ileana also attended the screening

Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor and other lucky celebrities got early tickets to Bala, a screening of which was hosted in Mumbai on Wednesday evening. Bala stars Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar and Yami Gautam, out of which only Bhumi was spotted greeting guests at the film's screening. Coolie No 1 Varun Dhawan brought along his plus one - girlfriend Natasha Dalal - to the screening. Sara Ali Khan, who is currently filming Coolie No 1 with Varun Dhawan, checked in to the theatre, looking super-chic in a sky-blue cut-out dress. Looks like Sara's contemporary and friend Janhvi Kapoor arrived from work. The 22-year-old actress was spotted in casuals. Sara and Janhvi had a lot to catch up on and hung out together after the screening.

Here's how Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor lit up Bala screening.

Shraddha Kapoor was cute as a button as she roped in her ABCD 2 co-star Varun Dhawan for a group photo. Bala actress Bhumi Pednekar joined the group and so did Sara Ali Khan. Varun Sharma, who co-starred with Varun in Dilwale joined in the fun.

Other guests who checked in to the Bala screening last night include Ileana D'Cruz. Ayushmann Khurrana wasn't there but his wife Tahira Kashyap attended the screening.

Ayushmann Khurrana's Bala is a social comedy that deals with premature balding with the 35-year-old actor as the protagonist. Ahead of its release, the film has been in the midst of a controversy after being accused of plagiarism claims by several filmmakers. Bala is all set to hit screens tomorrow.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.