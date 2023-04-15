'Namaste Darshakon': Tour Guide Sara Ali Khan Is Back. This Time From Australia

Sara Ali Khan in Australia. (courtesy: saraalikhan95)

Sara Ali Khan's Instagram timeline is sure to make you smile. In addition to her personal and professional updates, the actress also often shares fun travel videos. Her jokes and limericks, meanwhile, have a fan following of their own. Now, the Atrangi Re star has shared a fun video from her time in Australia. The video begins with Sara saying her usual line – “Namaste darshako” and this is followed by several glimpses from the trip where she is seen interacting with fans and dancing to songs such as Chaka Chak. In the caption, Sara opted for Sara ki shayari and wrote, “No time to lose. Always on the move. Swim, workout, groove. Travel, experience, improve,” with emojis to match each line.

Check out the post here:

Before this, the actress was shooting for her upcoming project Murder Mubarak in Delhi, and kept fans updated on what she has been doing in the beautiful city with regular posts on Instagram. Sara Ali Khan shared a bunch of pictures from the India Gate. There she was seen enjoying the sunset. Sharing the photos, she kept the caption simple by dropping a bunch of hearts in the colours of the Indian national flag, followed by Sun, pigeon, and leaf emoticons. Sara also added a geotag for Delhi, India.

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan was last seen inGaslight with Vikrant Massey and Chitrangda Singh. About her performance, Saibal Chatterjee in a review for NDTV said, “Away from her chatty, bubbly girl roles, Sara Ali Khan takes on the character of a tormented young woman. Her earnest performance, like the rest of the film, is uneven. It simply does not translate into the fuel that Gaslight needs in order to attain a semblance of luminosity.”

In addition to Murder Mubarak, Sara Ali Khan will be seen in Ae Watan Mere Watan, directed by Kannan Iyer and backed by Karan Johar's Dharmatic Entertainment. As per reports, the film is based on freedom fighter Usha Mehta, who played a key role in disseminating news across the country through radio during the Quit India Movement.

That's not all. Sara Ali Khan will also be paired opposite Vicky Kaushal for the first time in Zara Hatke Zara Bach Ke. Helmed by Laxman Utekar, the film is touted to be a romantic comedy.