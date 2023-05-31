Shah Rukh Khan Fangirl Sanya Malhotra Can Finally Discuss Working In Jawan With Him. What She Said

Image was shared by Sanya Malhotra. (courtesy: sanyamalhotra_)

Sanya Malhotra is currently on cloud nine and the reason is her latest release Kathal. It is trending on Netflix. But that is not the only reason why she is beaming with joy. Sanya can finally talk about being a part of Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan. In an interview with Sucharita Tyagi, the actress opened up about her dream of working with Shah Rukh Khan coming true and how she used to dodge questions about Jawan before an official announcement was made. When asked if the shooting for the film has been completed, Sanya said: “Ho gaya hai (it is done). And, I am a part of it. And the fact that I can talk about it, mai toh uski baat karne mein hi itni khush hun (I am just happy that I am finally being able to talk about it)” and started laughing. The actress added: “Now, finally I am able to tell people, kyunki uss se pehle toh log puchte, ‘Are you a part of Jawan?' and main itni kharab answer deti thi, like ‘I hope I get to work with Shah Rukh Khan,' I was dodging these questions horribly.”

Sanya Malhotra recalled the day when she was informed by her manager that she could finally post about Jawan on social media. It was before the release of Kathal. “I got to post about it. It was a Sunday when I posted that and I got a call from my manager saying, ‘Sanya, there is a creative coming in and we need to post about Jawan.' I said ‘We need to post about Jawan? Are you sure this information is right?' I was so happy because this was right before Kathal was released and I was giving interviews and I was asked this question frequently. And I just didn't know how to not look stupid while answering those questions. But luckily, they announced it right before Kathal.”

When asked if she has met Shah Rukh Khan before, Sanya Malhotra said: “Yes, at a party. I was with Fatima (Sana Shaikh) there and it was during Dangal (their 2016 film). We both stalked him. Wherever Shah Rukh sir was going, we followed him.”

But meeting the superstar for the first time on a professional movie set was a “surreal” moment for Sanya Malhotra. “I couldn't believe it. For days I couldn't believe that am doing a film with him. I had to keep reminding myself that ‘Sanya, this is actually happening.' When I moved to Mumbai, I was living with Delhi-wallas, all my roommates were from Delhi and huge Shah Rukh Khan fans. Posters lage hai ghar pe, collective manifestation ho rahi hai ki ek din Shah Rukh Khan se milne jaenge (posters all over the house and we are manifesting that one day we will meet him). Koi Shah Rukh Khan ka event hota tha toh, my friend used to work with a magazine and she had a press card,toh saare ke saare roommates uth ke tyar hoke uss event pe chale jaate the. Saare ke saare auto rickshwas bhar bhar ke shah rukh khan ko dekhne ja rhe. Kisi ka mood kharab hai, toh agar motivation chahiye toh ek aur Delhi wala hai jo bandstand pe rehta hai, humare Shah Rukh ji, aur hum jaate the aur saare wahan khade ho jate the ki isliye toh hum Mumbai ayen hai (at any event of Shah Rukh Khan, we used to get ready and attend it with our friend, who was working with a magazine. If any of us wasn't feeling good, we used to go to bandstand and look at Mannat, thinking about making it big in the city of dreams like Shah Rukh Khan). From that to being around him on set was surreal. I still can't believe it. I have to watch the film to believe this.”

On a lighter note, Sanya Malhotra said that if she ever gets a chance to be at Mannat, she will “hide behind a couch” and never leave the actor's bungalow.

Jawan also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi.