Sanju: Vicky Kaushal Shares Pic With Real Life Kamli. The Internet Simply Loves It

Guess who made an appearance on Vicky Kaushal's latest Instagram post? The Sanju actor posted a million dollar picture with the man whom he portrayed on screen. Yes, we are talking about real life Kamli aka Paresh Gehlani. Sharing the picture with Mr Gehlani, Vicky Kaushal wrote, "Real and Reel Paria and Kamli." Needless to say, the picture garnered a lot of appreciation from fans. Another highlight of the post were the comments. "Love both the Kamlis" and "this picture brightened up my day," were some of the several comments posted. Meanwhile, some thought that the resemblance between the real and reel life Kamli was uncanny. Others quoted a dialogue from the film and wrote, "Did he ask you for snakes?"
Take a look at the post here:
Vicky Kaushal was praised by Sanjay Dutt for his intense portrayal of the actor's best friend Kamlesh Kanhaiyalal Kapasi in Sanju headlined by Ranbir Kapoor. According to a mid-day report, Sanjay Dutt was extremely impressed by Vicky's acting prowess and told him: "I got really emotional with your performance. You have truly portrayed the meaning of friendship, and your act is accurate when I think of the friends I have had. Puttar, tune dil jeet liya (Son, you have won my heart)."
Paresh Gehlani, too was equally adept at expressing his views about the film and shared a moving note on his Instagram account. He wrote: "After watching Sanju, I was numb, numb with limitless emotions. I wanted to just hug him, hold on to him and cry. Cry endlessly to the years we had lost, to the years we stood by and witnessed this roller coaster called life and the irrevocable loss of loved ones... To the mistakes we cannot undo, to the strength we cannot find elsewhere but, in each other."
its been many years of staying away from the social media, i finally give-in to embrace it. as i begin, here to you my brother @duttsanjay. After watching the film 'Sanju' I was numb, numb with limitless emotions. I wanted to just hug him, hold on to him and cry. Cry endlessly to the years we had lost, to the years we stood by and witnessed this roller coaster called life and the irrevocable loss of loved ones.. To the mistakes we cannot undo, to the strength we cannot find elsewhere but, in each other. Now, the entire world shares our story, and the story of the man who's made me a part of his and he has thought me how to get up after every fall. It's hard to convey how many different emotions I'm feeling at this time. How many of us can truly say that we've got friends who not only stand by you through thick and thin, but are as much a brother, a mentor, and your live conscience? Sanju, you have been all that and more. There were moments I've relived from my own life - things I've forgotten, and things I'll never ever forget - on screen. Sanju is an ode to falling, rising, making mistakes and learning, flaws, imperfection - everything that defines the core of friendship. It is more importantly a relentless pursuit of life with all its shades. I know I share this sentiment with all friends and family close to him. Our friendship has been exhilarating, volatile, wild and rewarding.. Our journey has often been clouded in disbelief and doubt, wondering if we will make it till the end or will fall into the labyrinth of tragedy and controversy. But here we are united, unbreakable and ready for life. Sanju - Thank You for being a part of my life. Thank you for making me part of the Pride where we watch each others back; Thank you for always having the protective blanket over me; Thank you for the journey you've dragged me on lovingly and have taught me how to fight the adversity, however it may come. Look past the flaws, the women, the controversies, I love you, and now I can share it with everyone. You always have been, you are and you always will be the greatest friend, brother that anyone can ask for. Keep roarrrrring... tiger!! #sanju #friendship
Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal is currently filming Uri in Serbia. Apart from Uri, Vicky will be seen in Anurag Kashyap'sManmarziyaan, co-starring Abhishek Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu.