Sanju: Vicky Kaushal Shares Pic With Real Life Kamli. The Internet Simply Loves It

Guess who made an appearance on Vicky Kaushal's latest Instagram post? The Sanju actor posted a million dollar picture with the man whom he portrayed on screen. Yes, we are talking about real life Kamli aka Paresh Gehlani. Sharing the picture with Mr Gehlani, Vicky Kaushal wrote, "Real and Reel Paria and Kamli." Needless to say, the picture garnered a lot of appreciation from fans. Another highlight of the post were the comments. "Love both the Kamlis" and "this picture brightened up my day," were some of the several comments posted. Meanwhile, some thought that the resemblance between the real and reel life Kamli was uncanny. Others quoted a dialogue from the film and wrote, "Did he ask you for snakes?"



Vicky Kaushal was praised by Sanjay Dutt for his intense portrayal of the actor's best friend Kamlesh Kanhaiyalal Kapasi in Sanju headlined by Ranbir Kapoor. According to a mid-day report, Sanjay Dutt was extremely impressed by Vicky's acting prowess and told him: "I got really emotional with your performance. You have truly portrayed the meaning of friendship, and your act is accurate when I think of the friends I have had. Puttar, tune dil jeet liya (Son, you have won my heart)."



Paresh Gehlani, too was equally adept at expressing his views about the film and shared a moving note on his Instagram account. He wrote: "After watching Sanju, I was numb, numb with limitless emotions. I wanted to just hug him, hold on to him and cry. Cry endlessly to the years we had lost, to the years we stood by and witnessed this roller coaster called life and the irrevocable loss of loved ones... To the mistakes we cannot undo, to the strength we cannot find elsewhere but, in each other."





Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal is currently filming Uri in Serbia. Apart from Uri, Vicky will be seen in Anurag Kashyap'sManmarziyaan, co-starring Abhishek Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu.