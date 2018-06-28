Sanju Screening: Reel And Real Sanjay Dutt Converge To Watch The Film

Sanjay Dutt arrived with Manyata Dutt at the screening of Sanju

Highlights A private screening of Sanju was organised on Wednesday It was attended by Sanjay Dutt and Ranbir's families Alia Batt's mother Soni Razdan was also marked present

Ahead of its release, the makers of Sanju organised a special screening in Mumbai on Wednesday, which was attended by the who's who of the film fraternity. Though Ranbir Kapoor plays the titular role in the film, all eyes were on the man whose life Sanju is based on - Sanjay Dutt. He attended the screening with his wife Maanyata Dutt and sisters Namrata and Priya. After much ado, Sanjay Dutt finally agreed to watch the film at a private screening. Earlier, the actor said that he will be watching the film post its release. However, Ranbir Kapoor was successful at convincing Sanjay Dutt to be present at the screening and the rest is history.



Needless to say, Ranbir Kapoor was well represented by his family members at the screening. Krishna Raj Kapoor wouldn't miss his grandson's film for the world. Ranbir's mother Neetu Kapoor was also there along with the actor's cousin Armaan Jain.

Another member to attend the special screening was Ranbir's rumoured girlfriend Alia Bhatt's mother Soni Razdan.

That's not it, the guest list also comprised stars like Anushka Sharma (who plays a biographer in Sanju), Manisha Koirala (who plays Sanjay Dutt's mother Nargis), film's director Rajkumar Hirani and producer Vidhu Vinod Chopra. Varun Dhawan, along with David Dhawan, producer Bhushan Kumar came with wife Divya Khosla Kumar. Sanjay Khan was present with wife Zarine Katrak and daughter Farah Khan Ali.

Sanju can arguably be called one of the most awaited films of 2018, which is why the screening of Sanju was one star-studded affair. Sanju releases on Friday.