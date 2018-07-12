Sanjay Dutt's Sister On Sanju Casting: 'Dad Sunil Dutt Was Special, Didn't Connect With Paresh Rawal'

Namrata Dutt added a disclaimer and said: "Not that I didn't like him. I didn't connect"

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: July 12, 2018 14:55 IST
A still from Sanju (courtesy YouTube)

Highlights

  1. Paresh Rawal plays the role of Sunil Dutt in Sanju
  2. Nargis Dutt is played by Manisha Koirala
  3. Namrata Dutt shared her review of the film's cast

Those who were waiting to troll Sanju and highlight the loopholes in the movie, were shut down as the film impressed audiences and critics alike. All reviews had one thing in common that they raved about how Ranbir Kapoor outshined the rest of the cast. Sanjay Dutt's younger sister Namrata Dutt also has a thumbs-up for Ranbir's performance but she failed to "connect" with the onscreen versions of Sunil Dutt and Nargis - played by Paresh Rawal and Manisha Koirala respectively, reported SpotboyE. When asked to review Mr Rawal's as Sunil Dutt, she told SpotboyE: "I can't see any one portraying my father. He was special." Namrata added a disclaimer and said: "Not that I didn't like him. I didn't connect, but I'm not the audience. I'm Sunil Dutt's daughter."

When asked about Manisha Koirala portraying Nargis, Namrata told SpotboyE: "She was okay too. Being Sunil Dutt and Nargis 'daughter, it's difficult to make judgments. If the audience connected with them, it's great."



Meanwhile, Ranbir's performance was no doubt up for praise and Namrata confessed she did enjoy the movie as a whole: "Ranbir was very good and the film is entertaining," SpotboyE quoted her as saying.

Sanjay Dutt's elder sister Priya Dutt, who also watched Sanju a few days before it hit screens, appeared to admire everything about the biopic. Speaking to mid-day in an interview earlier, she had said: "The scenes between papa and him will be amazing. Raju (director Rajkumar Hirani) has added the right kind of humour. Bhaiya's life has had so much comedy - the situation may have seemed crazy then, but now, when we look back, we laugh about them." About Ranbir Kapoor, she added: "loved the way Ranbir has portrayed him."

Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, the cast of Sanju also included Dia Mirza, Sonam Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Anushka Sharma and Jim Sarbh. Sanju turned out to be Ranbir Kapoor's first film to surpass the Rs 200 crore mark and currently holds a box office record of over Rs 265 crores and counting.

