Sanjay Dutt's Sister On Sanju Casting: 'Dad Sunil Dutt Was Special, Didn't Connect With Paresh Rawal'

A still from Sanju

Those who were waiting to troll Sanju and highlight the loopholes in the movie, were shut down as the film impressed audiences and critics alike. All reviews had one thing in common that they raved about how Ranbir Kapoor outshined the rest of the cast. Sanjay Dutt's younger sister Namrata Dutt also has a thumbs-up for Ranbir's performance but she failed to "connect" with the onscreen versions of Sunil Dutt and Nargis - played by Paresh Rawal and Manisha Koirala respectively, reported SpotboyE. When asked to review Mr Rawal's as Sunil Dutt, she told SpotboyE: "I can't see any one portraying my father. He was special." Namrata added a disclaimer and said: "Not that I didn't like him. I didn't connect, but I'm not the audience. I'm Sunil Dutt's daughter."



When asked about Manisha Koirala portraying Nargis, Namrata told SpotboyE: "She was okay too. Being Sunil Dutt and Nargis 'daughter, it's difficult to make judgments. If the audience connected with them, it's great."







Meanwhile, Ranbir's performance was no doubt up for praise and Namrata confessed she did enjoy the movie as a whole: "Ranbir was very good and the film is entertaining," SpotboyE quoted her as saying.



