Sanjay Dutt's Sister Priya Feels <i>Sanju</i> Didn't Do Justice To Her Parents: "Became A Bit Of Caricature"

Sanju, based on Sanjay Dutt's life, was a huge box office success. Headlined by Ranbir Kapoor and directed by Rajkumar Hirani, the film was much talked-about in 2018. In a recent conversation with Vickey Lalwani, Sanjay's sister Priya Dutt revealed that she didn't like the film much. She felt the film left out some major elements of her brother's life and focused merely on him.

Priya said her parents, who have a formative influence on her brother, were not given much importance in the film.

"I also felt that the movie didn't do justice to, I think, even my mum in the film, or my father. There is a lot that could have been worked on. There was a lot. Even the relationship between the father and son, the way it was-I think a lot more could have been shown," said Priya Dutt.

When asked if she ever felt like talking to Rajkummar Hirani with her reservations, Priya said, "I was tempted... But I think they had a different concept in mind. I didn't call him. Their focus was just Sanju, of course, which I get that - and his life. It became a bit of a caricature.

"Maybe they had to amalgamate too many characters. It's not what I expected it to be. I think it was more entertainment... I loved Ranbir Kapoor in it. He played Sanju very well. But yeah, I feel it wasn't really a biopic. It was a film, very entertaining, and included only certain aspects of his life. The intensity was missing."

Priya said that when she told brother Sanjay Dutt about it, he said, "Now, what?"

Sanju had an impressive line-up of artistes including Paresh Rawal, Dia Mirza, Manisha Koirala. Ranbir Kapoor played the character to perfection.