Sanjay Dutt's Post For His Wife Maanayata On Their 16th Wedding Anniversary: 'I Will Always Be By Your Side'

Image shared on Instagram. (courtesy: Sanjaydutt)

Sanjay Dutt shared the sweetest post for his wife Maanayata on their 16th wedding anniversary. To mark the special occasion, the couple treated their fans to beautiful pictures with each other alongside sweet messages. The Munnabhai MBBS fame shared a video featuring his wife Maanayata and wrote in the caption, “Happy anniversary Mom, thank you for being the best part of my life and thank you for the 2 most wonderful children you have given me, love you the most Mom, I will always be by your side even after the end of the world, love you and happy anniversary @maanayata.” Shilpa Shetty commented on Dutt's wish as she wrote, “Awwwww Happpyyyy Anniversary you two , stay blessed.”

See what Sanjay Dutt posted on his anniversary:

Maanayata also shared an adorable picture, in which the couple can be seen twinning in white and grey outfits and wrote an emotional note. She wrote, “Sweet sixteen!!! Celebrating the sweet and sour moments of our life….forever… and ever and together! Love you always and ever!!”

See what Maanayata posted for her husband Sanjay Dutt.

Sanjay Dutt and Maanayata got married in 2008. Two years after their wedding, they were blessed with twins– Shahraan and Iqra. On the work front, Sanjay Dutt is gearing up for his upcoming film Welcome 3. The film also stars Akshay Kumar, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Jacqueline Fernandez, Disha Patani, Suniel Shetty, Arshad Warsi, Paresh Rawal, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Krushna Abhishek, to name a few.