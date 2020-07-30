Sanjay Dutt's Daughter Iqra, 9, Bakes A Cake On His Birthday. See Pics

Sanjay Dutt with daughter Iqra and son Shahraan. (Image courtesy: duttsanjay )

Sanjay Dutt celebrated his 61st birthday on Wednesday and on the occasion, his daughter Iqra baked a delicious cake for him. Sanjay Dutt is currently living in Mumbai while his family - wife Maanayata and kids Iqra and Shahraan - is in Dubai. However, despite being separated by distance, Iqra celebrated her father's birthday in her own special way. She baked a cake for him with a little help from her mom. Maanayata shared pictures of Iqra baking a perfect birthday cake - from making the batter to applying icing on the cake, the little munchkin did it all. Iqra also added a tag on the cake that read: "Happy birthday, Papa."

Sanjay Dutt and Maanayata got married in 2008. They welcomed their twins Shahraan and Iqra in October, 2010. Sanjay Dutt was previously married to actress Richa Sharma, with whom he has a daughter - Trishala Dutt.

To wish Sanjay Dutt on his birthday, Maanayata picked an adorable photo of themselves, which she shared with an equally adorable caption: "Happy birthday love .....Love you." She also added the hashtags #missingyou #godbless, #love, #positivity, #birthdaymonth and #beautifullife to her post.

Sanjay Dutt, who has featured in movies like Vaastav, Munna Bhai M.B.B.S, Sadak, Saajan, Jodi No 1, Yalgaar and Kalank, was last seen in Ashutosh Gowariker's period drama Panipat. He shared screen space with Arjun Kapoor and Kriti Sanon in the film. The actor has several films lined-up - KGF Chapter 2, Torbaaz, Sadak 2 and Bhuj: The Pride Of India, Shamshera and Prithviraj.