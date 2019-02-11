Sanjay Dutt's Wedding Anniversary Post For Maanyata: 'I Can't Thank God Enough For Blessing Me With Someone Like You'

Sanjay Dutt's with wife Maanyata (Image courtesy Instagram)

On Monday, Sanjay Dutt shared a loved-up photo of himself with his wife Maanyata to commemorate their 11th wedding anniversary. I can't thank God enough for blessing me with a beautiful woman like you, who I have the privilege of calling my wife! Happy anniversary, Maanyata. Here's to sharing a lifetime of love and laughter, together," Sanjay Dutt captioned the photo. The picture which was shared close to six hours ago, has 238,275 likes so far. Bipasha Basu, Ayesha Takia and Prateik Babbar are some of the celebrities who have commented on Maanyata and Sanjay Dutt's selfie.

Take a look at the photo here:

Maanyata is Sanjay Dutt's third wife. He was married to Richa Sharma from 1987 to 1996. Richa died due to brain tumor. Trishala is Sanjay Dutt and Richa's daughter. He then married Rhea Pillai in 1998 and the couple divorced in 2005. Sanjay Dutt married Maanyata in 2008 in a private ceremony in Goa. They are parents to eight-year-old twins Shahraan and Iqra.

Maanyata and his children Shahraan and Iqra make frequent appearances on Sanjay Dutt's Instagram timeline. Remember Sanjay Dutt and Maanyata's loved-up post from their Budapest trip in November last year? Or the family picture from Shahraan and Iqra's eighth birthday?

Budapest and her A post shared by Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) on Nov 12, 2018 at 9:59pm PST

On the work front, Sanjay Dutt was last seen in Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster 3. He is also part of Kalank, which features Madhuri Dixit, Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan. The film is being produced by Karan Johar. Torbaaz and Panipat are also some of his upcoming films. Sanjay Dutt will also be seen in Sadak 2 along with Pooja Bhatt, Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur.