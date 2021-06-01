'There's Nobody Like You': Sanjay Dutt Posts Throwbacks On Mom Nargis' Birth Anniversary

Sanjay Dutt shared this throwback (courtesy duttsanjay)

Sanjay Dutt, who lost his mother Nargis Dutt in 1981, paid an emotional tribute to the late actress on her birth anniversary today. As is ritual, Sanjay Dutt took a trip down memory lane on Nargis Dutt's birth anniversary and flipped through the pages of archived family albums. He zeroed in on some of his favourite memories of his parents - Nargis and Sunil Dutt - and compiled it into a rather emotional post, dipped in nostalgia. Remembering Nargis Dutt, the 61-year-old actor wrote: "There's nobody else like you. Happy Birthday, Ma." In one of the photos posted by the actor, Nargis Dutt can be seen posing with Sanjay Dutt and his sisters Priya and Namrata.

Here's what Sanjay Dutt posted on mother Nargis Dutt's birth anniversary:

There's nobody else like you. Happy Birthday Maa❤️ pic.twitter.com/d2zeQr3GTh — Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) June 1, 2021

Earlier this year, Sanjay Dutt remembered his parents on their wedding anniversary in March. "Both of you taught me the real meaning of love. Happy Anniversary Mom and Dad," he wrote, sharing a priceless throwback of Nargis and Sunil Dutt. In 1981, Nargis Dutt died just days ahead of Sanjay Dutt's debut film Rocky hit screens. Rocky was directed by Sunil Dutt - the film veteran died in 2005.

On Guru Purnima last year, Sanjay Dutt shared this emotional family moment, featuring both his parents, along with a heart-wrenching note: "Even though my parents are not here with me today, but their blessings and teachings will always remain with me. They have been my very first teachers, guiding my every step in life."

Sanjay Dutt is married to Maanayata Dutt and the couple are parents to kids Shahraan and Iqra. Sanjay Dutt also has daughter Trishala with his first wife Richa Sharma.