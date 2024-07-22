Sanjay Dutt's Birthday Wish For Wife Maanayata: 'Thank You For Being The Rock In My Life'

Image was posted by Siddhant Chaturvedi. (Image courtesy: siddhantchaturvedi)

Sanjay Dutt wished his wife Maanayata Dutt on her 46th birthday with an emotional post. The Khal Nayak actor posted a bunch of pictures on Instagram. Sanjay Dutt wrote in the caption, "Happy birthday, Mom! May God bless you with endless happiness, success, and peace. I am grateful for your presence in my life, your support, and your strength. I am fortunate to have you as my wife. Thank you, Maa, for being the rock in my life, and happy birthday once again. Love you." Take a look at the post below:

Sanjay Dutt's daughter from his first marriage Trishala also posted for the birthday girl. Sharing a picture with Maanayata Dutt, she wrote, "Happy birthday, I love you so very much."

See what Trishala posted:

Sanjay Dutt and Maanayata Dutt got married in 2008. They are parents to twins Shahraan and Iqra. On their 15th wedding anniversary, Sanjay Dutt posted another reel featuring the best of their pictures together. He wrote in the caption, "Maa, on this special day, I want to take a moment to celebrate the love and happiness that you bring into my life every day. Happy 15th anniversary to my wonderful wife, my rock, and my best friend. I love you now and always Maanayata."

Sanjay Dutt was last seen in a cameo in Jawan.